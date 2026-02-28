Misled SA youths have returned home after being caught up in the Russia–Ukraine conflict. ANC KZN leaders met their families at King Shaka International Airport

The ANC credited President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intervention for their safe return

The majority of social media users accused the ANC of using the homecoming to score 'political points'

President Ramaphosa has been credited for the safe return of the South African men trapped in the Ukraine-Russia war. Images: Alet Pretorius/ Getty Images and CentralNewsZA/ Facebook

KWAZULU- NATAL- Senior leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal have met with families of young South Africans who were allegedly misled with promises of security training abroad, only to find themselves caught up in the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

The delegation, led by ANC National Executive Committee member Jeff Radebe and provincial heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu, engaged families on 27 February 2026, following the safe return of several of the young men. A group recently arrived at King Shaka International Airport, where emotional reunions unfolded after months of uncertainty.

Seven-month ordeal

According to party officials and relatives, the young men had been recruited under the pretext of receiving security training opportunities. Instead, they were reportedly deployed to areas linked to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Radebe described the episode as a “very traumatic seven months” for both the men and their families.

“As the ANC, we believe the matter has come to an end after a very traumatic seven months. We are happy that President Ramaphosa intervened decisively so that our compatriots are brought back safely," said Radebe

He added that the experience should serve as a warning to other young South Africans.

“As South Africans, this has taught us a lesson not to be duped,” he said.

Families express relief and thank Ramaphosa

The Spokesperson for the families, Mlungisi Mncube, said they had gathered primarily to express gratitude to the ANC and to President Cyril Ramaphosa for facilitating the return of their loved ones.

“We were so happy from yesterday when we heard they had touched ground in South Africa. Thank you so much to President Ramaphosa for intervening and for the safe return of our loved ones. The President has done a lot for us,” said Mncube

Ncube also referenced the role of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, saying he had explained the diplomatic complexities involved.

“He told us how difficult it was to get in touch with the men on the ground and that he had to reach out directly to President Putin. We thank him for his efforts.”

Social media reaction

While many social media users expressed appreciation for the efforts that led to the men’s return, reactions were mixed. Some social media users accused the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal of attempting to score political points ahead of key political events. Several commentators argued that, although the intervention was welcomed, it would not automatically restore the party’s popularity in the province.

@TsipaA commented:

"The Tazz is still struggling to convert itself to a Ferrari."

@Njabulo62630385 said:

"So the ANC in the provincial and national levels think this issue will bring back its support. They even think people will leave the MKP for this. Well people will not go back to the ANC even if all the ANC leaders can be born-again Christians.Forget.People are tired of them."

@Indepentdepend1 wrote:

"This wont change the fact that we do not want the ANC. We will not vote for the ANC when elections come. May the families be comforted and never allow people to politicise this unfortunate incident."

@MagwazaHoward remarked:

"Trying to score cheap brownie politics."

@muzizaks stated:

"Yes, we appreciate that young men are back. Can the ANC pledge to create jobs for those men and other young South Africans? For over 35 years, the ANC has sent the youth to a retirement with no pension benefits, but now they pretend to care."

13 men return from Ukraine

In previous news, Tulani Mahlangu confirmed that 13 more South African men who were lured abroad under false pretences and ended up in the Russia–Ukraine conflict were on their way home, bringing the total number of returnees to 15. Reports said two individuals remaining in Russia were receiving medical care after a surprise drone attack.

ANC in KZN has formally thanked President Ramaphosa for securing the freedom of 17 men fighting in the war. Images: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images and Libkos/Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for assisting in securing the release and return of South Africans who were allegedly lured into fighting in the Russia–Ukraine conflict, with 15 of the 17 men now safely back in the country. The government confirmed that diplomatic engagement, including direct discussions with Moscow, was key to facilitating their repatriation after distress calls from those trapped abroad

