A representative of the families of 17 South African men sent abroad under false pretences has confirmed that the remaining 13 are on their way home

The men, allegedly recruited by the MK party, were reportedly sent to fight in the war in Ukraine

They are expected to arrive in South Africa tomorrow, bringing relief to their anxious families

13 men sent to fight in Ukraine are set to return home. Image: Ed Jone/ Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Thulani Mahlangu, the lawyer representing the families of 17 South African men allegedly sent to Russia under false pretences, has confirmed that the remaining 13 men are on their way home.

Speaking to journalist Clement Manyathela, Mahlangu said the men are expected to arrive in South Africa tomorrow, 24 February 2026/

The men, all allegedly recruited by the MK party, were reportedly promised work opportunities abroad but were instead sent to fight in the war in Ukraine. The revelation has sparked outrage among their families, who feared for the safety of their loved ones.

Four men returned from the Ukraine

So far, four men who were among a group allegedly recruited under false pretences to fight for Russia in the war in Ukraine have returned with reports stating that two sustained serious injuries in drone attacks. Reports say one lost a foot and another is now confined to a wheelchair. Four of the 17 men have already returned to South Africa and provided statements to investigators as the Hawks probe how the group was lured into the conflict, with families reporting promises of high salaries and security training that never materialised. South Africans on social media and in public discourse have expressed mixed reactions, debating responsibility for the recruitment and the ongoing risks faced by those still on the front lines.

The case has drawn national attention, raising questions about the recruitment practices of political organisations and the protection of South African citizens abroad.

