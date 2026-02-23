13 Men Sent to Fight in Ukraine Are Set to Return Home
- A representative of the families of 17 South African men sent abroad under false pretences has confirmed that the remaining 13 are on their way home
- The men, allegedly recruited by the MK party, were reportedly sent to fight in the war in Ukraine
- They are expected to arrive in South Africa tomorrow, bringing relief to their anxious families
JOHANNESBURG — Thulani Mahlangu, the lawyer representing the families of 17 South African men allegedly sent to Russia under false pretences, has confirmed that the remaining 13 men are on their way home.
Speaking to journalist Clement Manyathela, Mahlangu said the men are expected to arrive in South Africa tomorrow, 24 February 2026/
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The men, all allegedly recruited by the MK party, were reportedly promised work opportunities abroad but were instead sent to fight in the war in Ukraine. The revelation has sparked outrage among their families, who feared for the safety of their loved ones.
Four men returned from the Ukraine
So far, four men who were among a group allegedly recruited under false pretences to fight for Russia in the war in Ukraine have returned with reports stating that two sustained serious injuries in drone attacks. Reports say one lost a foot and another is now confined to a wheelchair. Four of the 17 men have already returned to South Africa and provided statements to investigators as the Hawks probe how the group was lured into the conflict, with families reporting promises of high salaries and security training that never materialised. South Africans on social media and in public discourse have expressed mixed reactions, debating responsibility for the recruitment and the ongoing risks faced by those still on the front lines.
The case has drawn national attention, raising questions about the recruitment practices of political organisations and the protection of South African citizens abroad.
Social media reacts:
@XolaniMamkeli
What is it they went to do in Russia? Who recruited them?
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.