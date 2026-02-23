Two trucks were involved in a horrific collision at the M7 and N2 Intersection by Edwin Swales in Durban on 23 February 2026

KWAZULU-NATAL – Four people have been injured in a horrific accident at the M7 and N2 Intersection by Edwin Swales.

Details about the cause of the crash are still unclear, but it involved two trucks. One of the vehicles is a fuel tanker.

Two people were trapped in one truck

Firefighters from the eThekwini Fire Department were called out to the scene to assist in freeing the trapped individuals.

Emergency care practitioners were on hand to assist the individuals until they could be freed. Using the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment, firefighters were finally able to free the truck’s occupants.

Occupants from the second truck sustained moderate injuries and are being stabilised by Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics.

Authorities are also concerned about a spillage from one of the trucks onto the roadside. The tanker was carrying 30,000 litres of diesel.

