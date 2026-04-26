A young man pulled off a hilarious prank on his black friend by calling out to a woman in vernacular

The white man's fluency in the language was convincing enough to fool the woman completely

Mzansi found the whole thing absolutely hilarious, with many saying it reminded them of growing up

A woman confronting two men. Images: @steezyjords

Source: Instagram

A South African prankster had the internet in stitches after setting his friend up. He shared the video on his Instagram account @steezyjords on 12 April 2026. He captured the moment he called out to a woman in vernacular while walking alongside his black friend. He knew full well the woman would turn around and confront the wrong person.

The white man's vernacular was so convincing that when the woman turned around, she went straight for his black friend without a second thought. His friend tried to explain that it wasn't him, but the more he spoke, the more confused and annoyed the woman got. She eventually walked away unimpressed, leaving his friend completely flustered. The young man behind the prank tried his best not to laugh.

Why the prank worked so well?

The whole prank worked because of how well the man speaks the language. South Africa has 12 official languages, and many people grow up speaking more than one. So when someone hears a word in vernacular, they naturally assume who said it without even thinking twice. That assumption is exactly what he was banking on, and it worked like a charm.

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A few people in the comments decoded the clip for those who did not understand. The word he called out was a compliment about the woman's figure. His friend then said "ngiyenzeni," which means "what did I do," and people pointed out that saying that actually made him look even more guilty.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Mzansi loves the vernacular prank

South Africans could not stop laughing in Instagram user @steezyjords' comments:

@raquiraccoon wrote:

"This is the South Africa we were promised growing up. 😂"

@attorneygeneral.za said:

"Again! Do it again! 😂😂🔥"

@ur_kunx wrote:

"In Rosebank, even. 😂"

@mamhareprince7 said:

"I am Zimbabwean, but I think he said she has a big back. Is that it? 😢😂"

@_k.ry2n wrote:

"Bro also messed up when he said 'ngiyenzeni.' 😂🙌🔥"

@_yourboy_liam explained:

"For those wondering, he said 'what a behind' and the second one means 'what did I do?'"

@cythefern wrote:

"This guy is going to put 'impundu ezingaka' into my vocab. 🤣"

@giftmajozi added:

"Imagine not noticing the ngenzeni. 😂😂"

@menime1996 said:

"Milton is suffering. 😂"

@tegan.meyer added:

"I am pretty sure he said she has a big something something."

@_simply_tp wrote:

"Back at it again, I see."

@ricozeeland said:

"😂😂😂 Rosebank. 😂😂🔥"

Two friends walking on a street. Images: @steezyjords

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News