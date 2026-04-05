A Western Cape man walked into a Checkers store and asked an employee to help him find a specific vegetable, leaving her completely lost

The Checkers employee handled the whole thing with so much grace and warmth that South Africans ended up falling in love with her

People flooded the comments begging for more content with the employee, saying she deserved a raise for putting up with it

A Checkers employee. Images: @jaemyk

Source: Instagram

A Western Cape gent went to Checkers to cause confusion with humour. A young man who goes by @jaemyk on Instagram walked up to a Checkers employee who was busy stocktaking at the fruit shelves. He very casually asked her where he could find the "soosoomber." She stopped, looked at him, and had absolutely no idea what he was talking about.

He described it as a long fruit or vegetable. She asked him to repeat himself. He did. With full confidence. She still had nothing. It was only when he pulled out his phone and showed her a picture that everything clicked that it was a cucumber. She smiled and corrected his pronunciation. The gent pushed back, however, saying that was just how he said it. It was a funny moment, but the woman tried her best and kept it professional. She then proceeded to give him a little lesson right there on how to pronounce the word. He then turned to other staff members to back him up on the pronunciation.

The Checkers employee who won SA's hearts

What made the video take off was not just the prank itself but the way the employee handled it. She stayed patient, warm, and genuinely sweet throughout the whole exchange. This was even as he kept insisting he was right. She eventually walked him to the correct aisle and helped him find what he was looking for, all with a smile on her face. South Africans immediately started rooting for her, and many felt she deserved way more credit for keeping her cool. Watch the Instagram clip here.

SA falls in love with Checkers employee

The comments section turned into a full appreciation post for the employee on Instagram user @jaemyk's post:

@elijah_ramphelane_mampuru_ said:

"What is that nana!"

@meghanmills99 wrote:

"She is not being paid enough."

@leratomodikoe added:

"I just adore her personality."

@tokelobaepile said:

"I love her energy."

@londiwe774 wrote:

"She is very sweet."

@pandem_eighty6 said:

"Soosoomber!"

@rakhibeekrum added:

"Omg SA version rocks."

@miss_enm wrote:

"You made my night."

@ngwesh_vee said:

"Soooo cute!"

@___nalenhle added:

"Love her."

@_sandile_tembe wrote:

"She is so sweet."

A Checkers employee is walking to find a cucumber. Images: @jaemyk

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News