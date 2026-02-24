President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked Vladimir Putin for facilitating the return of South African men from the Russia-Ukraine war

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked Vladimir Putin for helping secure the return of South African men who were fighting on the frontline of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The men were lured to Russia, allegedly under the belief that they would be trained as bodyguards for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, but were instead forced to fight in the war. The South African government learned about the plight of the men when they received distressed calls from the group.

The matter sparked controversy in the country, with five people arrested on a charge related to the alleged recruitment of men for the Russian military. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was also named as the alleged recruiter, an allegation she has since denied.

The daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, is accused of being the alleged recruiter. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Ramaphosa grateful to Putin for assistance

On Friday, 20 February 2026, Ramaphosa confirmed that four of the seventeen men had returned from Russia, while another 11 would be home soon. Ramaphosa stated that the other two would be at a later stage.

In an official statement on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the South African government, working closely with Russian officials, had secured the men's return home. "Two remain in Russia, with one in a hospital in Moscow, while the other one is being processed before finalising his travel arrangements," he said.

“South Africa's embassy in Moscow would continue monitoring the lone citizen still in hospital until he was able to travel home, he added.”

Magwenya noted that Ramaphosa also expressed his gratitude to Russian President Putin during a call about the situation.

"President Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Vladimir Putin, who responded positively to his call to support the process of returning the men home," Magwenya stated.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa thanking Putin

Social media users weighed in on the latest update, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Nchimunya Mazuba said:

“That was just a family issue, as both South Africa and Russia are members of BRICS.”

Edwin Mteba added:

“Putin is the Man of the Match.”

Themba Dlamini stated:

“We can't imagine the world without Russia. Our liberty depends on the survival of Russia, not the West.”

Tim Kenneth Aseh claimed:

“When you are out of options, you just smile and say thank you.”

Anthonio Rodriguez noted:

“Many African nationals were duped with fake scholarships only to find themselves in the war.”

@kamo_mash asked:

“The thank you note is one thing, but who's going after the people running these fake job recruitment rings here at home?

@Afriforeal2 stated:

“This is a relief, South Africa. International relations do matter.”

