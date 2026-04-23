President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an Acting National Police Commissioner as General Fannie Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension

General Masemola faces four counts of violating the Public Finance Management Act in relation to a R360 million police tender

The National Police Commissioner will return to court on 13 May 2026, when he joins Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala in the dock

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President Cyril Ramaphosa named General Puleng Dimpane as the new Acting National Police Commissioner. Image: Maxim Shemetov/ @kamaminza (X)

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – South Africa has a new Acting National Police Commissioner.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane would be assuming the duties, as Major General Fannie Masemola has been placed on precautionary suspension.

General Masemola, the National Police Commissioner, is currently facing significant legal challenges. He appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on 21 April 2025, facing four counts of violating the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The charges relate to a R360 million health services tender awarded to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s Medicare24 company.

President appoints an Acting National Police Commissioner

Speaking at the Union Buildings on 23 April 2026, President Ramaphosa announced that General Dimpane would be serving as the Acting National Commissioner. Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane is the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

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Speaking about General Masemola’s situation, the President noted that, considering the seriousness of the charges and the role that the National Commissioner played, he and General Masemola agreed that he should be placed on precautionary suspension until the conclusion of his trial.

Masemola is expected to join Matlala and the other co-accused in the dock on 13 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News