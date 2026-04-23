PRETORIA, GAUTENG— President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of General Puleng Dimpane as the acting National Commissioner after suspending National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola on 23 April 2026. Briefly News takes a look at who Dimpane is and her recent role in the investigation into alleged corruption in the criminal justice system.

General Puleng Dimpane is the new acting National Commissioner. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA

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Puleng Dimpane: a financial specialist

According to CFO South Africa, Dimpane joined the South African Police Service (SAPS) in 2007 as a senior superintendent Provincial commander of Internal Audit. She became the provincial head of Financial and Administration Services until 2013 when she was promoted to the rank of Major General as the Deputy Provincial Commissioner of Asset Management in the Free State, a position she held until 2018. Until her appointment as the acting National Commissioner, she served as the Chief Financial Officer of the South African Police Service.

Dimpane testifies before Parliament

Dimpane also appeared on 25 November 2025 before the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate corruption as a parallel process to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The Committee was sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema questioned her about the money SAPS spent during the Red Berets’ shutdown in 2023, alleging that it cost R368 million.

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In response, Dimpane said that SAPS deployed the police to protect South Africans. Dissatisfied, Malema asked her to be specific. She replied that the cost depended on the number of members deployed.

Masemola was suspended after he appeared in court in Pretoria in relation to the controversial R360 million tender irregularly awarded to attempted murder suspect Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. He was charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

Source: Briefly News