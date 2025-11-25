Julius Malema Questions SAPS Spending R368 Million on EFF Event

The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, slammed the expenditure of the South African Police Service

Malema spoke during the testimony of a senior member of the police before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating alleged police corruption

Malema demanded to know why the police used over R300 million in deploying members to an EFF rally

Julius Malema asked SAPS CFO Puleng Dimpane about the R368 million used for the EFF Shutdown. Images: Parliament of RSA

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, slammed the South African Police Service for reportedly using over R360 million for the EFF National Shutdown in 2023.

General Puleng Dimpane, SAPS' Chief Financial Officer, appeared before the As Hoc Committee, which held a sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre on 25 November 2025. The committee was set up at the prison in preparation for the testimony of the attempted murder accused, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. The EFF posted a video of the session on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account.

Malema slams R36 million use

Malema questioned her about the amount of money the SAPS spent during the EFF National Shutdown. Malema said tghat the EFF National Shutdown cost R368 million. He asked Dimpane which march this was. He said that the EFF protested against former president Jacob Zuma in July 2023.

Dimpane replied that SAPS had to deploy the police to protect South Africans. Malema was dissatisfied with her response. He then asked her to be specific because the EFF only had one shutdown and was flabbergasted that the police spent R368 million. She replied that the cost depended on the number of members deployed.

