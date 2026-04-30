CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town ruled that the City of Cape Town’s tariffs are unlawful and invalid in favour of Afriforum and the South African Property Owners’ Association (SAPOA).

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Cape Town lost a court case against AfriForum. Image: fivepointsix

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, the court ruled that the fixed tariffs which had been announced in the City’s 2025/2026 were unlawful, invalid and are not consistent with national legislation, the Constitution and its own tariff by-law.

Court does not rule in favour of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town filed counter-applications, which were dismissed. In their arguments, the City said that its challenge was raised as a consequence of its chosen method of implementing the charges. The City also argued that it would be very difficult for them to recover the shortfall if the fixed tariffs are scrapped. Cape Town residents are battling the City’s tariffs and Eskom’s tariffs after Eskom increased its tariffs on 1 April.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commented on Tumi Sole’s tweet on his @tumisole X account. Sole congratulated Afriforum for advancing good arguments.

Count Pecchio-X said:

“The fixed rates would have been regressive and punishing low-income households and a bonanza for the rich and commercial real estate firms.”

Miss Patriot was happy.

“Wonderful. DA thinks Cape Town doesn’t belong to South Africa.”

Kingmaker was amused.

“The same charges these clowns were fighting Tshwane Metro over?”

Rule Nisi was also pleased.

“Jah, no. The City of Cape Town honestly thinks they are a super power unto themselves. A deserving win.”

Source: Briefly News