Eskom faces an 8.76% tariff increase for direct customers starting on 1 April 2026

Municipal customers are set for a 9.01% average increase, likely starting from July 2026

Social media users expressed outrage over the ongoing electricity tariff hikes and their impact

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Electricity tariffs for customers supplied directly by Eskom will increase. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Electricity tariffs for customers supplied directly by Eskom will increase from 1 April after the adjustment was approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).

Eskom will face an 8.76% tariff increase

The power utility said customers supplied directly by Eskom will face an 8.76% tariff increase, which will take effect at the start of the 2026/27 financial year. Municipal customers are expected to see an average increase of 9.01%, which municipalities are likely to implement from July 2026. Eskom said the regulator approved the tariff adjustment earlier this month as part of the utility's revenue plan for the coming financial year.

According to the utility, the increase is intended to help cover the costs associated with generating, transmitting and distributing electricity, while also supporting investment in critical infrastructure. Eskom Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Calib Cassim said the utility was attempting to keep future tariff requests at reasonable levels despite growing affordability pressures faced by households and businesses.

The power utility added that subsidised tariffs for low-income and rural households would remain in place to help limit the impact on vulnerable communities. Eskom also reported improvements in its operational performance, stating that its Energy Availability Factor had reached just under 66% so far during the current financial year, indicating a more stable electricity generation trend compared with previous periods.

The power utility added that subsidised tariffs for low-income and rural households would remain in place. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the increase.

Rorisang Blessedkidd Ndou said:

"Why are electricity tariffs increasing every year, with no improvements at Eskom? This is outrageous."

Albina Bambo said:

"Every source of energy is expensive; this is real madness, and we just keep on buying."

Mike Haywood Woodhouse said:

"GNU needs more money to operate."

Abie Mogapi said:

"So there would be no more R10 electricity, and transport will also soon increase; this is bad for us. I don't like it at all. On the other hand, we do not have jobs. Unemployment is very high."

Stuart Ford said:

"The consumer funds incompetence and criminality yet again."

Gee Squared said:

"They are literally asking South Africans to steal power, and their wish will be granted."

Motlanthe MaBeu said:

"As long as you don't force industries, government departments, and big companies to buy, it will all end up in bridging, and you need to electrify all informal settlements."

Eskom chairperson admits to service delivery quality challenges

Briefly News also reported that Eskom’s chairperson, Mteto Nyathi, had pleaded with South Africans to be patient with the state-owned enterprise.

He spoke at the BizNews conference held at Hermanus in the Western Cape, where he admitted that the power utility faced service delivery problems.

Source: Briefly News