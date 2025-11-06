SA Government Says 17 South Africans Trapped in War-Torn Ukraine Region

A group of South African men who were allegedly lured to fight as mercenary forces in the Ukraine-Russia war are trapped in the country

The Presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that the men sent a distress call for assistance to return to the country

Magwenya also noted that it was illegal for the men to be in Ukraine as mercenary forces, and Cyril Ramaphosa called for an investigation into how they went to Ukraine

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an investigation after 17 South African men sent a distress call that they are trapped in Donbas in Ukraine.

According to News24, the group of men, aged between 20 and 39, went to Ukraine as mercenary forces fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated on 6 November 2025 that they were brought in after being promised lucrative employment contracts.

Mercenaries not protected by SA law

Magwenya stated that it was illegal under South African law for the men, who are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, to be in Ukraine as mercenaries, unless the government authorises their trip. Magwenya added that the government is working to secure their return.

Zelenskyy cuts state visit trip short

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Zelenskyy canceled part of his trip after Russia launched an attack on Kyiv. At least 70 missiles and 145 drones were launched at Kyiv as the primary target.

Zelenskyy said that he would brief Ramaphosa on the crisis and the urgent need to escalate global diplomatic efforts. He then returned to Ukraine.

