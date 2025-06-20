A close friend of murdered Olorato Mongale posted an emotional tribute video showing the 30-year-old's vibrant personality and zest for life three weeks after her death

The heartbreaking footage captures Olorato laughing, dancing, spending time with friends and being the life of the party before her tragic murder in May

South Africans were moved to tears by the tribute, with many saying the video shows what a beautiful soul was lost to gender-based violence

A young woman shared a tribute to her late friend Olorato Mongale.

A heartbroken friend has shared a touching tribute video of murdered Olorato Mongale, showing precious moments of the 30-year-old's vibrant life before her tragic death.

Content creator @elihletx00, who describes herself as a management consultant, posted the emotional video on 19th June, three weeks after losing her dear friend.

The tribute opens with Olorato's excited voice in a voice note, immediately showing her bubbly personality. The video then shows beautiful scenes of Olorato living life to the fullest, driving her car with a huge smile, laughing with friends during picnics, dancing, getting dressed in stylish outfits, and spending time with colleagues and loved ones.

Throughout the footage, Olorato appears as someone who was always on the go, always caring for others, and always bringing joy wherever she went. The video captures her as the kind of person everyone wanted to be around, someone who could light up any room with her bold laugh and infectious energy.

The video was shared with the caption:

"Our dearest Olo 💛It's been three painful weeks without you. We still catch ourselves waiting for that text—'you guys won't believe what just happened to me!'—and hearing your bold laugh echo in our heads. I'd give anything to hear it again.

Her caption also shared a message to viewers who did not know Olorato on a personal level.

To those who didn't know Olo, I hope this gives you even the smallest glimpse of what were blessed with. A bold, beautiful, vivacious Black woman. Fearless as hell—with a heart even bigger than her spirit.

A tribute video showed the beautiful woman the late Olorato Mongale was.

Mzansi mourns a beautiful soul

Social media users were deeply moved by the tribute video and Olorato's tragic story.

@Ms_way reflected:

"💔Yooh I need to stop being camera shy and leave such beautiful moments behind for my people😭❤️..."

@user3504770389593 commented:

"But by just looking at that guy, he was not her type."

@MissKgofelo wrote:

"🥺Oh, bathing, she was so beautiful and full of life."

@sipheleledlamini05 thanked:

"Thank you for sharing this with us. She was a beautiful soul ❤️🤗"

@MmaJobe noted:

"She looks like she lived a wholesome life 💔💔💔RIP!"

@Khanyisile added:

"She was so beautiful and had so much light in her"

Police search for killer

According to the South African Police Service, they are hunting for an African male known as "John" who drives a white VW Polo with cloned number plates belonging to a Toyota Hilux. The fake registration number is LT 57 JG GP.

Olorato went on a date with her alleged killer, who collected her from her Athol residential complex in Johannesburg at around 3 pm on Sunday, 25th May 2025. The man drove with Olorato through Alexandra township, then to Kew, before allegedly murdering her between Alexandra and Lombardy West.

Her belongings, including her phone and handbag, were found abandoned on 9th Road in Kew. Her body was discovered less than two hours later at around 4:50 pm in Lombardy West by police with help from community members.

Police are investigating whether "John" worked with another male suspect and are also looking into a similar case involving a 39-year-old woman found dumped in Sandown, Sandton on the 8th of May 2025.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

