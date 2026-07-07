“You Still Employed?”: Mzansi React as Durban Woman Rage Baits Her Boss in Instagram Video
- A Durban marketing agency shared a lighthearted video of an employee playfully grilling her boss
- The boss answered every outrageous question with humour and stayed remarkably calm throughout
- South Africans flooded the comments, joking about the pen, his legs and her job security
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A Durban employee turned the tables on her boss in a viral clip. Coffee Creative Studio shared the Instagram video showing playful rage-baiting in action.
The branding agency posted the clip, captioning it as harmless workplace banter. She asked her boss playful questions about looks, athletics and life as CEO.
Boss answers every question with confidence
Rage-baiting videos have become popular on social media as playful office content. Viewers enjoy watching bosses react calmly to cheeky teasing questions from employees. He handled every single question with humour and stayed calm the whole time.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Asked what job he would choose if truly clever, he picked actuarial science. He also said he would choose Formula One racing if he were athletic. When asked about his legs, he joked that they already looked impressive. Asked about life as a real CEO, he mentioned money, travel and parties.
"This is the right direction": SA reacts as petrol attendant shows reality of living with R100k debt
He even joked about how hard it would be to imagine being good-looking. He never once broke character, answering each dig with total ease and charm. His reactions became the funniest part of the clip for many viewers.
South Africans quickly filled the comments section with reactions to the exchange. Many joked about the pen he held, calling it his emotional support object. Others said the athleticism question clearly struck a nerve deep within him. Several users asked directly whether the employee still kept her job afterwards.
Some praised his partner for staying with someone so calm yet cheeky. One commenter joked that his partner deserved credit for handling someone that calm. Many commenters asked Coffee Creative Studio to share more videos like this. Several viewers said they wanted to see the pair collaborate on future content.
Watch the video below:
More funny stories featured on Briefly News
- An unplanned office prank, where employees sang the national anthem to surprise a new colleague, quickly went viral.
- A Cape Town teacher shared how learners shocked their teachers by asking them to sign old pictures of themselves, and the prank demonstrated how humour could break down barriers in education, creating stronger connections between students and teachers.
- A viral video showed a principal's heartfelt reaction to a surprise birthday prank from his learners, and their collective effort demonstrated their strong sense of community and respect.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za