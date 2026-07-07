A Durban marketing agency shared a lighthearted video of an employee playfully grilling her boss

The boss answered every outrageous question with humour and stayed remarkably calm throughout

South Africans flooded the comments, joking about the pen, his legs and her job security

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Screenshots taken from the clip during the rage-baiting. Images: Coffee Creative Studio

Source: Instagram

A Durban employee turned the tables on her boss in a viral clip. Coffee Creative Studio shared the Instagram video showing playful rage-baiting in action.

The branding agency posted the clip, captioning it as harmless workplace banter. She asked her boss playful questions about looks, athletics and life as CEO.

Boss answers every question with confidence

Rage-baiting videos have become popular on social media as playful office content. Viewers enjoy watching bosses react calmly to cheeky teasing questions from employees. He handled every single question with humour and stayed calm the whole time.

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Asked what job he would choose if truly clever, he picked actuarial science. He also said he would choose Formula One racing if he were athletic. When asked about his legs, he joked that they already looked impressive. Asked about life as a real CEO, he mentioned money, travel and parties.

He even joked about how hard it would be to imagine being good-looking. He never once broke character, answering each dig with total ease and charm. His reactions became the funniest part of the clip for many viewers.

South Africans quickly filled the comments section with reactions to the exchange. Many joked about the pen he held, calling it his emotional support object. Others said the athleticism question clearly struck a nerve deep within him. Several users asked directly whether the employee still kept her job afterwards.

Some praised his partner for staying with someone so calm yet cheeky. One commenter joked that his partner deserved credit for handling someone that calm. Many commenters asked Coffee Creative Studio to share more videos like this. Several viewers said they wanted to see the pair collaborate on future content.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News