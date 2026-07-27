Percy Qamata and three co-founders launched Bro Cabs, a subscription-based ride-hailing app currently operating in Johannesburg

Unlike Uber and Bolt, Bro Cabs drivers pay a monthly fee instead of commission, allowing them to keep 100% of their trip earnings

The app attracted over 1,000 registered drivers during its pilot phase, far exceeding the team's initial target of 50

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Bro Cabs is taking on SA's e-hailing giants

Source: Instagram

Four South African entrepreneurs have set their sights on disrupting the country's ride-hailing industry. Percy Qamata, Msizi Mtolo, Cebile Magudulela, and Luther Mfetane launched Bro Cabs in Johannesburg, taking direct aim at giants Uber and Bolt with a model built around drivers keeping more of what they earn.

The idea came from a real pain point. Co-founder Msizi Mtolo relocated from KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg for work in the rental car industry. Taking ride-hailing trips daily, he began noticing how much drivers were losing to commission fees charged by major platforms.

"What led us to create this solution was a cry from drivers. We wanted to solve a problem within the e-hailing industry," Qamata told the Something Else Podcast.

How Bro Cabs Works

Instead of taking a cut of each trip, Bro Cabs charges drivers a flat subscription fee to access the platform. The pricing tiers are R30 per day, R150 per week, or R600 per month. Drivers then pocket the full fare quoted to passengers, with no deductions on top.

The platform also verifies both drivers and passengers directly against the Department of Home Affairs database, adding a layer of safety that Qamata said was non-negotiable.

Over 1,000 Drivers

According to MyBroadband, the app now has over 1,000 registered drivers and operates across 118 locations in seven Johannesburg regions, including Sandton, Randburg, the CBD, Johannesburg South, the East Rand, Alberton, and Vosloorus.

Qamata made no secret of the team's ambitions.

"We have systems in place to take both of them. Bro is coming into the market and it's coming with a storm."

Read the full MyBroadband story here.

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman earned praise after calmly confronting her e-hailing driver for texting while driving. Many social media users applauded her courage and respectful approach, saying she prioritised safety and spoke up about a dangerous habit that could have put lives at risk.

More Briefly News Stories on e-hailing

An e-hailing driver shared the traumatic story of a teenage girl who died in his car years ago and is now searching for her family to find closure.

An e-hailing driver was robbed by seven men in Philippi, Cape Town, with footage of the incident sparking concern and debate among South Africans about driver safety.

The Department of Transport introduced new safety measures for e-hailing services, including panic buttons and vehicle tracking, to improve protection for drivers and commuters in Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News