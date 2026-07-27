A team of Checkers Sixty60 drivers swapped their motorbikes for a sit-down seafood lunch at Ocean Basket

Facebook user Lebo Mcdeeh shared a photo of the crew joking that their agenda was learning how to slow down

South Africans flooded the comments with love for the hard-working delivery drivers

The picture on the left showed Lebo and his friend in an elevator. Image: Lebo Molefe

Source: Facebook

A group of Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers traded their usual rush-hour pace for a relaxed seafood lunch, and South Africa could not get enough of it. Facebook user Lebo Mcdeeh posted a photo of the crew gathered around a large table at Ocean Basket, still wearing their recognisable teal and black Sixty60 jackets. The table was loaded with seafood platters, chips and cold drinks. In the caption, Lebo played on the drivers' reputation for speed:

"Today my colleagues and I held an emergency meeting at Ocean Basket. 😂📍 Today's agenda: How can we all reduce our speed? 🤣🏍️ "

The post spread quickly, with South Africans drawn to the simple joy of seeing the people who keep their households stocked sitting down together for a proper meal.

Kings of the road take a break

Checkers Sixty60 drivers are a familiar sight across South Africa's busy streets, racing to deliver groceries in 60 minutes or less. Their speed and reliability have earned them a devoted following. Seeing the team pause for a collective sit-down at a restaurant struck a chord with followers who regularly rely on their service.

The image by Lebo Molefe captured something people clearly wanted to see: frontline workers being treated well and treating themselves.

Check out the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the Ocean Basket lunch

South Africans packed the comments section with warmth, humour and a few gentle digs:

Thabo Khezwane wrote:

"Gents, we still have RTC; you busy having lunch. 😂"

Wingly Rhulani Springa said:

"Lazy South Africans at Ocean Basket... I love this for you, my brothers!"

Pammy Gee shared:

"You best believe, we give bigger tips now because we are being greeted by 'Sawubona Mama' ayi ayi ayi. 💃💃💃 Our brothers, we are proud of you."

Khaya Maloni commented:

"Hope you guys start a stokvel and it grows big enough for you guys to buy a second-hand scooter every month, and over the years own a scrap yard for parts."

Shadrach Shadrach added:

"Someone tell Malema and Vavi that South Africans are now getting jobs."

Severin Madika joked:

"In the meantime, some customers' orders will be delivered tomorrow. 🤣🤣"

Plumpy Berry said:

"I love South Africans, please. 😂😂 Next week, please go to the meeting again to check if everyone decreased the speed and report back to us. 😂"

Thabang Tman summed it up:

"When they say hard work pays."

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Source: Briefly News