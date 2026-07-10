Shoprite employees and bike drivers celebrated the launch of the Sixty60 delivery service at a local store

The video sparked excitement online, with South Africans seeing it as a sign of more job opportunities for locals

Some viewers raised concerns about Checkers Sixty60's past use of undocumented foreign workers, since both brands fall under the Shoprite group

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Local viewers were quick to celebrate the delivery rollout, viewing the expansion as a vital opportunity for unemployed citizens. Image: @_Tee_G

Source: Twitter

Shoprite employees lit up social media when a video of their Sixty60 delivery service launch was shared online on 8 July 2026. The clip, shared by X user @_Tee__G, showed bike drivers and store staff celebrating together, waving banners that read "Shoprite Sixty60 is here." For many South Africans watching, the high energy in the video meant more than just a new delivery option. It represented something bigger: local jobs.

The store celebrates during the delivery service launch

Shoprite's entry into the on-demand grocery delivery space follows the success of Checkers Sixty60, which has operated under the same Shoprite Holdings group. The sight of South African workers gearing up to run deliveries was enough to get people talking.

Watch the Shoprite Sixty60 X video launch celebration that got Mzansi talking.

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Mzansi reacts to the new delivery service store launch

The reactions from everyday South Africans were warm, while others were worried that undocumented foreign nationals may be hired for deliveries.

User @MariaMotlalile wrote:

"Shoprite joined the team; I'm so happy ❤️🇿🇦."

User @Ke_Moeletsi shared:

"Today I received my deliveries from Steers and Fisherways from new South African employees ♥️."

User @_Tee__G

"We will get it right, South Africans."

Past concerns about the Shoprite Group surfaced, as not everyone was caught up in the celebration.

@GALADA_WORDSX raised a concern:

"Shoprite, Checkers, Sixty60 is one group. The fact is that Sixty60 used undocumented foreigners with fake licences, and no one noticed."

3 Briefly News Shoprite / Checkers-related articles

A Shoprite employee shared his remarkable career advancement, starting as a grocery general assistant and progressing to being a sales manager.

A local woman walked into Shoprite with just R30, and came out with a full lunch and dessert, leaving online viewers impressed.

A customer managed to buy a 3.5-kilogram dry-aged steak valued at R632.32 for R95 after spotting a pricing error made by his local Checkers store, sparking a massive debate about consumer rights.

Source: Briefly News