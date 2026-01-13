A customer managed to secure a significant saving on premium meat after spotting an incorrect price tag at a giant local retailer

The clip appeared on Instagram, where a man documented his experience dealing with store management over the Consumer Protection Act

Social media users were stunned and praised the retail outlet for honouring the displayed price despite the obvious clerical mistake

A customer held up a package of premium meat that was marked with an incorrect price per kilogram. Image: roan.vdmerwe

A smart shopper gained attention online after walking away with a massive discount on dry-aged steak due to a Checkers store error.

The video was shared on Instagram by @roan.vdmerwe on January 11, 2026 and garnered 321K views along with over 170 comments from a stunned online audience.

The clip begins with the shopper at his local Checkers at an undisclosed location to buy a T-Bone dry-aged steak, when he noticed the display price was set at R26,99 per kilogram. He selected 3.5 kgs of meat, which should have cost R632.32 under normal circumstances. An obvious error was identified while he was at the butchery section, leading to a manager being called to the till point.

Checkers honours the price error to the customer

Instead of the full amount, the customer paid only R95, resulting in a total saving of R537. While standing at the till with the manager, he expressed his appreciation for the store. Instagram user @roan.vdmerwe captioned the post, noting that the price was not a discount or a special. He instead attributed the result to his knowledge of the Consumer Protection Act.

SA loves the massive Checkers steak bargain

The online community reacted with excitement, with many viewers feeling that the man had scored an incredible bargain. Many viewers loved that the management corrected their mistake by giving him the price that was visible on the shelf. Some shared similar stories of themselves or family members receiving serious discounts due to retail errors. Others corrected the man by noting that the law actually makes provision for obvious pricing errors. These users clarified that shoppers should not always assume a store is legally forced to provide a discount when a mistake is clearly unintentional.

User @johann_lourens_said:

"What a bargain! Well spotted 😂."

User @kikikrynou shared:

"The price you see is the price you pay!!! Nice👏."

User @juvanijv commented:

"My ma het al n kilogram kaas vir 80c gekoop (My mother already bought a kilogram of cheese for 80c). Love it 😂."

User @the__measure said:

"It was probably supposed to be per 100 grams. Nice of Checkers to give back to the community."

User @christianvanwyk_14 added:

"Jis what a bargain😂 en jy nooi n man nie eers om daai lekker stuk te share nie (What a bargain and you don't even invite a man to share that nice piece)."

User @basil_katz shared:

"Nice. But the CPA makes provision for obvious pricing errors. Don't think they had to give you the discount."

Watch the Instagram reel below:

