A French man’s story touched the hearts of thousands after he reportedly travelled to West Africa to find the woman who raised him decades ago

The viral post was shared on X on January 6, 2026 and featured a moving collage of their reunion alongside a vintage photo of the nanny carrying him as an infant

Social media users were deeply moved and praised the man for his generosity, while some debated the public nature of the grand gesture

A Frenchman was photographed hugging his former nanny next to a throwback photo of her carrying him as a baby. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

A heartwarming story of loyalty and gratitude captured global attention after a man reportedly sought out his former caregiver and gifted her with a good pension.

The post was shared on X by AfricanHub_ where it garnered massive engagement as viewers reacted to the life-changing reunion and praised the generous man.

The photo collage displays the Frenchman hugging an elderly African woman who is believed to be the nanny who looked after him 38 years ago. The second image shows the same woman in her younger days, carrying a baby believed to be the man on her back.

The man’s generous gift and monthly stipend for the nanny

After successfully tracking her down in West Africa, X account @AfricanHub_ shared that the man gifted her 10 million CFA francs, which is approximately R300,000. It is reported that the Frenchman further arranged for her to receive a monthly allowance to ensure her financial security.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many viewers were brought to tears by the reunion and celebrated the man for having such a kind and appreciative heart. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

SA loves the emotional nanny reunion

The online community was deeply moved by the photos and flooded the comments with emotional responses. Many viewers praised the man for his good heart and wished him endless blessings for remembering his roots. Some observers noted that the nanny was likely like a mother to him, which explains why he went back for her after nearly four decades. Others held a different view and saw nothing special about the act. These individuals suggested that he should have done good privately without the world knowing about the gesture.

User @SagnelliV47060 commented:

"Whatever the circumstances, he returned. Yes, she probably deserved more in earlier years. Looking ahead, she can live with a pension that gives her just reward, and the guy fulfilled his dream and chose to remember, not forget."

User @AndyKells said:

"We were not there; what matters is what the man just did now."

User @Zeesmom shared:

"This gentleman is living the commandments! The original rule of law we all should adhere to!"

User @Lillymso1 added:

"I love this story recognition, reward, and acknowledgement. The lady might have had her prayer answered when the man remembered her. She must have been a good nanny who left a mark that was never forgotten."

User @whitewidow212 commented:

"What a kind man. He probably knew she was underpaid, overworked and did right by her where his parents didn't. Respect. Anyone seeing this as anything else is crazy."

User @StuartBull13 shared:

"Do it for intention, not attention! Oh, look at me and what I've done for someone!"

See the X post below:

3 Briefly News articles about domestic workers

South African domestic workers are scheduled for a minimum wage increase in 2026, pushing the legal hourly rate above R30.

A homeowner sought public advice after struggling to find reliable helpers despite offering R7.2K salary and other generous benefits, sparking a massive online debate.

A woman detailed how her helper took her car without permission, got into an accident, and injured her child, who was in the car with her.

Source: Briefly News