"Cleanest Spaza Ever": South African's Shop After March and March in Video Leaves Mzansi Proud
- A South African man shared a TikTok tour of his newly stocked spaza shop, showing off clean shelves, freezers, and a welcoming interior
- The shop opened amid growing momentum behind the March and March movement, which pushed back against undocumented foreigners
- South Africans flooded the comments with pride, calling the store one of the cleanest spaza shops they had ever seen
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A South African entrepreneur gave the internet a tour of his brand-new spaza shop on 8 July 2026. TikTok user @wandile.method.ba posted the walkthrough video showing a neat, fully stocked convenience store with tidy shelving, beverages, snacks, a fast food joint and more.
The clip struck a chord because of its timing. South Africa's March and March movement in 2026 drew widespread attention to the issue of undocumented foreign nationals operating spaza shops in local communities. Many South Africans argued that these businesses had squeezed out local entrepreneurs. As the movement gained traction, some felt that opportunities began opening up for South African-owned shops to step in and fill that gap.
Spaza shop leaves Mzansi talking
The video showed no people, no captions, and no dialogue, yet it resonated deeply. What viewers saw was a small business that looked professional, clean, and ready for its community. For many South Africans in the comments, it felt like something had shifted. Watch the spaza shop tour that got Mzansi talking:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
SA shows love for the local shop
South Africans in the comments section on @wandile.method.ba's TikTok had plenty to say. Read the comments below:
@borntofarmmovement said:
"Cleanest spaza I've seen thus far 👌"
@Spheshu Madubandlela wrote:
"We used to have clean and beautiful shops."
@Ms..Wendy commented:
"I hope the community realise how lucky they are. I don't have bread and it seems like I will have to go to Gateway to buy bread."
@Kenneth shared:
"Wow well done guys keep it up guys"
@South African golden girl encouraged:
"None of this is okay": Joburg CBD informal traders flee with their stock in viral clip, SA outraged
"Keep on keep on. Consistency. It pays. Step by step."
@Maphum added:
"No! This is a supermarket, I love it, very organised, big up my brother"
Other Briefly News stories about SA businesses
- A Cape Town man opened what he describes as the first coloured-owned tuck shop in Westridge, a move seen as a significant act of community empowerment.
- The recent price hikes in bread at South African-owned spaza shops in Durban townships sparked outrage as residents reported paying R30 for a loaf.
- A South African woman who recently opened her own spaza shop shared her entrepreneurial journey in a TikTok video.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za