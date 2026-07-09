'Bread Is Now R30': SA Reacts to Claims of Price Hikes at South African-Owned Spaza Shops
- Residents in Durban townships reported paying R30 for bread after South Africans took over spaza shops previously run by foreign nationals
- Former COSATU Secretary General Zwelinzima Vavi shared the report, sparking a heated debate about spaza shop ownership
- Social media users pushed back, with some accusing Vavi of using a single account to build an anti-South African narrative
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SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans have been fiercely debating the cost of bread after former COSATU Secretary General Zwelinzima Vavi shared a report claiming prices had increased at South African-owned spaza shops in Durban townships.
The post sparked a heated online discussion, with many lambasting Vavi for 'hating South Africa' by shining a spotlight to the claims.
Residents claim price of bread has increased
According to an IOL report, residents in Durban townships say the price of a loaf of bread jumped from R20 to R30 after South African traders took over spaza shops previously run by foreign nationals.
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The shift followed pressure on foreign-owned spaza shops in several townships, with many foreign nationals leaving the area amid growing anti-immigrant sentiment. South African traders moved in to fill the gap, but residents say they are now paying significantly more for everyday goods.
Foreign-owned shops had long been able to keep prices low by pooling resources, buying stock in bulk and operating on tight margins. Many South African-owned spaza shops, by contrast, buy goods individually, which pushes their operating costs up and ultimately raises prices for customers.
Vavi post ignites spaza shop debate
Former COSATU Secretary General Zwelinzima Vavi reposted the IOL report on 9 July 2026, and it quickly ignited a fierce debate online. Some accused him of deliberately framing the story to discourage South Africans from owning spaza shops, while others used it to relitigate the broader conversation around foreign nationals in the township economy.
See the post that sparked the debate here:
"None of this is okay": Joburg CBD informal traders flee with their stock in viral clip, SA outraged
Mzansi divided over the price hike story
@SothoDudu said:
"Spaza shops were selling at a cheaper price."
@Cliff_Hadji wrote:
"The whole UNION leader lying unprovoked 🙈"
@HSHRAW pointed out:
"Foreign nationals were not baking bread papa. Did Alban or Sasko increase the price?"
@Nelisiwe94 added:
"Maybe he's on the payroll. The foreign spaza shops are reportedly owned by mafias."
@mfundoxiniwe said:
"From a 'leader' this is disappointing.
Cape Town man opens first Coloured spaza shop
Briefly News reported that a Cape Town man opened what he says is the first coloured-owned tuck shop in Westridge, urging residents to support the new business The opening comes days after the 30 June anti-illegal immigration protests, with many linking it to calls for greater South African participation in local businesses Social media users congratulated the owner, with many encouraging residents to support local entrepreneurs and community-owned businesses.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za