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“Proud of You”: Mzansi Man Celebrates Opening First Coloured Tuck Shop in Westridge, Cape Town
Family and Relationships

“Proud of You”: Mzansi Man Celebrates Opening First Coloured Tuck Shop in Westridge, Cape Town

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A Cape Town man has opened what he says is the first coloured-owned tuck shop in Westridge, urging residents to support the new business
  • The opening comes days after the 30 June anti-illegal immigration protests, with many linking it to calls for greater South African participation in local businesses
  • Social media users congratulated the owner, with many encouraging residents to support local entrepreneurs and community-owned businesses

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The man said they are the first coloured tuck shop in the area
The visual showed the man inside his spaza shop. Image: @tamryn_j
Source: TikTok

TikTok user @tamryn_j posted the video on 30 June 2026 in Cape Town, opposite Parkhurst Primary in Park Avenue, Westridge. The man proudly welcomed customers to the new business, located opposite Parkhurst Primary School in Park Avenue, Westridge. He encouraged residents to support the shop, saying they are open and locals must support.

The opening comes just days after the nationwide 30 June demonstrations organised by the March and March movement, which called for stricter action against undocumented immigrants and urged South Africans to reclaim economic opportunities.

Read also

"I give it one week": SA woman celebrates opening of new spaza shop, sparking mixed reactions

Business ownership remains a key talking point

The opening of the tuck shop quickly sparked discussion online, with many social media users viewing it as an example of South Africans establishing businesses within their own communities. Small neighbourhood tuck shops and spaza shops have become central to South Africa's ongoing debate around informal trading, with concerns over ownership and competition frequently raised during discussions about unemployment and illegal immigration.

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The visual on the right captured crowds marching against illegal immigrants in South Africa
Tamryn on the left discussed more information about the spaza shop. Image: @tamryn_j
Source: TikTok

Supporters of the March and March movement have argued that more South Africans should be encouraged to start businesses and receive greater support to compete in the informal retail sector. The new business owner called on residents to back the venture by shopping locally.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens applaud local spaza shop owner

The video by user @tamryn_j attracted widespread attention, with many users congratulating the owner and wishing him success. Several commenters praised him for investing in his community and encouraged residents to support local businesses whenever possible.

Read also

"I see opportunities": Anti-immigration protest fears disrupt deliveries as Pick n Pay bags pile up

Reggie.D praised:

“This is the reason why we had March and March so that locals can take the opportunity. Well done.”

Tella jokingly asked:

“Do you also give on the book? Asking for a friend😁.”

AKauthar Larnie asked:

“I also wanna start something like a shop, but do you need a permit?”

Keanan Williams encouraged Jody to stock affordable essentials, saying:

“Don’t forget our people need those packets of sugar, tea and coffee.”

kingspongkadong joked:

“Do you also listen to sad stories?”

Firdouz Abrahams_ asked:

“Can we also bring R1 later?”

Jody America wrote:

“Well done and wish you success.”

DoubleDdux commented:

“Good for you my brother, bless you and your business.”

Juanita wrote:

“Here's to new beginnings and opportunities.”

chatlie 🇿🇦 urged people to support the business, saying:

“Please everybody support Jody.”

Presh commented:

“Good for my brother, nice to meet u my friend. 🥰”

3 Other Briefly News stories about tuck shops

Read also

"We need R3 sugar": South Africans beg foreigner to open tuckshop after March and March's deadline

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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