A Cape Town man has opened what he says is the first coloured-owned tuck shop in Westridge, urging residents to support the new business

The opening comes days after the 30 June anti-illegal immigration protests, with many linking it to calls for greater South African participation in local businesses

Social media users congratulated the owner, with many encouraging residents to support local entrepreneurs and community-owned businesses

The visual showed the man inside his spaza shop. Image: @tamryn_j

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @tamryn_j posted the video on 30 June 2026 in Cape Town, opposite Parkhurst Primary in Park Avenue, Westridge. The man proudly welcomed customers to the new business, located opposite Parkhurst Primary School in Park Avenue, Westridge. He encouraged residents to support the shop, saying they are open and locals must support.

The opening comes just days after the nationwide 30 June demonstrations organised by the March and March movement, which called for stricter action against undocumented immigrants and urged South Africans to reclaim economic opportunities.

Business ownership remains a key talking point

The opening of the tuck shop quickly sparked discussion online, with many social media users viewing it as an example of South Africans establishing businesses within their own communities. Small neighbourhood tuck shops and spaza shops have become central to South Africa's ongoing debate around informal trading, with concerns over ownership and competition frequently raised during discussions about unemployment and illegal immigration.

Tamryn on the left discussed more information about the spaza shop. Image: @tamryn_j

Source: TikTok

Supporters of the March and March movement have argued that more South Africans should be encouraged to start businesses and receive greater support to compete in the informal retail sector. The new business owner called on residents to back the venture by shopping locally.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens applaud local spaza shop owner

The video by user @tamryn_j attracted widespread attention, with many users congratulating the owner and wishing him success. Several commenters praised him for investing in his community and encouraged residents to support local businesses whenever possible.

Reggie.D praised:

“This is the reason why we had March and March so that locals can take the opportunity. Well done.”

Tella jokingly asked:

“Do you also give on the book? Asking for a friend😁.”

AKauthar Larnie asked:

“I also wanna start something like a shop, but do you need a permit?”

Keanan Williams encouraged Jody to stock affordable essentials, saying:

“Don’t forget our people need those packets of sugar, tea and coffee.”

kingspongkadong joked:

“Do you also listen to sad stories?”

Firdouz Abrahams_ asked:

“Can we also bring R1 later?”

Jody America wrote:

“Well done and wish you success.”

DoubleDdux commented:

“Good for you my brother, bless you and your business.”

Juanita wrote:

“Here's to new beginnings and opportunities.”

chatlie 🇿🇦 urged people to support the business, saying:

“Please everybody support Jody.”

Presh commented:

“Good for my brother, nice to meet u my friend. 🥰”

3 Other Briefly News stories about tuck shops

A well-known philanthropist, BI Phakathi, visited a local spaza shop to buy water with a companion.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has called on South Africans to stop buying from foreign-owned spaza shops, urging support for bulk shopping at supermarkets instead.

Residents in a South African township were filmed begging a foreign national to reopen a tuckshop following the passing of the 30 June 2026 deadline.

Source: Briefly News