A South African TikToker celebrated opening a new spaza shop after sharing views on foreign-owned businesses

The post was shared days before the nationwide anti-illegal immigration protests on 30 June.

Many social media users questioned whether the business would remain sustainable long-term

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A picture of the TikToker sourced from TikTok. Image: @user2247241985237

Source: TikTok

A South African woman’s TikTok video celebrating the opening of her new spaza shop has triggered debate online after she claimed that foreign nationals had left, allowing her to start her own business. The video, shared by TikTok user Carly Promise on 20 June 2026, gained attention as anti-illegal immigration sentiment intensified across South Africa.

The post emerged during growing national tensions surrounding undocumented migration, foreign-owned spaza shops and calls by some activist groups for stricter immigration enforcement. Social media users quickly weighed in on whether locally owned businesses could compete successfully in the country’s highly competitive informal retail sector.

Debate continues amid immigration tensions

The creator’s celebration came as anti-illegal immigration groups increased pressure on authorities and communities across South Africa. Several organisations have argued that South African citizens should play a larger role in operating township businesses, particularly spaza shops.

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On 30 June, demonstrations linked to anti-illegal immigration campaigns took place nationwide under heavy police presence. While many protests remained peaceful, authorities reported arrests linked to violence, looting and immigration violations.

The debate around foreign-owned spaza shops has remained contentious for years. Some groups argue that local entrepreneurs require greater support, while others warn that targeting foreign-owned businesses could damage township economies and increase tensions.

Online reactions to Carly Promise’s post reflected those divisions. Several users questioned whether the new business would remain stocked and financially sustainable over time. Others asked whether the shop had been obtained legally before offering their support.

The discussion has once again highlighted the complex relationship between immigration, unemployment and informal business ownership in South Africa, with social media continuing to amplify competing views on who should participate in the country’s township economy.

Disclaimer: It is not confirmed at the time of this report whether the celebrations were authentic!

Watch the celebrations below:

More about spaza shops

Source: Briefly News