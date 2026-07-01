Residents of Alexandra looted foreign-owned spaza shops following anti-illegal immigration protests on 30 June 2026

Police are investigating a case of murder after one person was shot dead during the chaos which unfolded in the area

Several South African citizens, including Pedi, Tsonga and Venda families, reported being targeted during the unrest

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One person was left dead after a shooting incident following looting in Alexandra. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - One person was shot and killed in Alexandra township on the night of 30 June 2026, as anti-illegal immigration protests descended into looting and violence in the Setjwetla informal settlement.

The fatal shooting has sparked a debate online about whether the looting was criminal elements taking advantage, or still part of the anti-illegal immigration protests.

Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 8 pm, when community members allegedly began ransacking spaza shops belonging to foreign nationals. Shots were fired during the incident, fatally wounding one individual. The victim has not been identified, and no arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

The violence erupted on the same day that members of the March and March movement, joined by other South Africans, held nationwide demonstrations demanding that undocumented migrants leave the country. March and March leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has vowed that protests would continue weekly.

Alexandra residents claim they were targeted

Despite the stated focus on undocumented migrants, several residents reported that South African citizens bore the brunt of the chaos in Setjwetla as well.

Families from Pedi, Tsonga and Venda communities said they were subjected to vandalism, looting and harassment, with some claiming demonstrators ignored their identity documents.

"This is what the march did to South Africans staying in Alexandra. We showed them our IDs, but they didn't care. I thought this march was about illegal foreigners. Why were South Africans targeted?" one resident asked.

SAPS were deployed heavily across the area, with a police helicopter circling overhead. Residents were urged to remain indoors as authorities worked to restore calm.

The South African Police Service was deployed to the area. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Debate erupts over criminality versus protest

The footage of the looting ignited a sharp debate online about whether the incident was an extension of the earlier protests or straightforward criminality.

@stigano5050 said:

"They are criminals. Our march was during the day, not at night."

@RibsShady36184 added:

"South Africans in Alex's complaint about foreigners, but now who is looting? The march ended in all provinces before 4 pm. Those are criminals."

@Christi63110792 agreed:

"Remember, patriots, let's refrain from engaging with fools on this matter. Peaceful marches ended at 4 pm. Criminal elements must be dealt with decisively by law enforcement agencies. Amen."

@MpangazithaMCN offered a different perspective:

"This is always about poverty. The people's frustration emanates from hunger. Now you die for a cause that you don't fully comprehend. Ngoba, wena you just want something to eat."

@UphakamaM stated plainly:

"The end goal is always looting."

Eugene Mzoxolo Mizo claimed:

"This was the main reason for 30 June, in the name of using mabahambe."

@JustLurvingIt agreed:

"Yip. Protests are nothing more than an opportunity to burn things, break things, steal things, and sadly, hurt people."

17-year-old shot in Hillbrow

Briefly News reported that a teenage boy was shot in Hillbrow during an incident linked to the 30 June protests in the area.

The shooting stemmed from a confrontation at a business in the area believed to be owned by a foreign national.

The incident quickly escalated, leading to a brief period of unrest, as some South Africans sought to retaliate.

Source: Briefly News