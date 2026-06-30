KWAZULU-NATAL – Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has vowed that protests would be held every Thursday, as some illegal immigrants did not leave the country.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma vowed that weekly anti-illegal immigration protests would continue after the 30 June deadline. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

The March and March leader made the comments in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, where she addressed the crowds on 30 June, the unofficial deadline for foreigners to leave the country. Anti-illegal immigration marches have been held across the country, as many South Africans blame foreigners for the crime and unemployment in the country.

Ngobese-Zuma says protests will continue

Speaking to the thousands of marchers, the March and March Movement leader vowed that protests would continue. She said that as some illegal immigrants did not leave the country by the deadline as requested, the fight against undocumented foreigners would intensify.

Ngobese-Zuma added that protests would take place every Thursday as a result.

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Ngobese-Zuma says there is no xenophobia in putting South Africans first

While addressing the crowd, the March and March leader questioned why foreign nationals were prioritised ahead of South Africans when it came to jobs in restaurants and as domestic workers. She added that they wanted South Africans to be employed and to run successful businesses.

“Where is the xenophobia in that?” she asked.

She continued that almost all the tuckshops in townships and rural areas were now run by foreign nationals, saying that this was the economy that once belonged to the people. She added that there was also never justice for the children who died from eating snacks bought from these spaza shops in Soweto.

Source: Briefly News