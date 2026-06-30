Tensions escalated during anti-illegal immigration protests in parts of Germiston and Johannesburg, with police forced to intervene as crowds gathered in volatile conditions

Some foreign nationals were briefly caught up in the unrest as SAPS moved in to prevent possible clashes and restore order

Authorities have since maintained a strong presence on the ground as investigations and crowd control efforts continue

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An anti-illegal immigration protest in Gauteng. Image: @KayaNews/X

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Violence threatened to overshadow anti-illegal immigration protests in parts of South Africa on Monday, with police forced to intervene in several tense incidents to prevent confrontations between protesters and foreign nationals.

The most dramatic scenes unfolded in Germiston, where South African Police Service (SAPS) officers took a man who identified himself as a Malawian national into protective custody after an angry crowd surrounded him.

Malawian man taken into protective custody

Speaking to eNCA while being escorted by police, the man said he had simply been on his way to buy food when he found himself caught in the middle of the protests.

"I am hungry. I was just going to buy food," he told the broadcaster.

A police officer at the scene explained that the man was being removed from the area for his own safety as tensions continued to rise.

The officer said police would verify whether the man was legally documented and that he would be detained if he was unable to produce the required immigration documents.

As officers led him into a police van, members of the crowd chanted "Abahambe" while police maintained a security cordon to prevent the situation from escalating.

View video here:

Zimbabwean national handed over to police

In a separate incident in Germiston, protesters reportedly identified another foreign national and handed him over to police.

According to eNCA's reporting, members of the crowd grabbed a Zimbabwean man by his dreadlocks before police intervened. The man later showed journalists what he said was his passport, indicating that he was legally documented.

The police took control of the situation as they continued monitoring the demonstrations.

Stone-throwing incident raises tensions in Johannesburg

Elsewhere in Johannesburg, tensions flared when residents of nearby flats allegedly threw stones and bottles at anti-illegal immigration marchers making their way towards the Kwa Mai Mai meeting point.

Police intervened to separate the groups and restore order before the confrontation escalated further. At the time of publication, authorities had not confirmed any injuries or arrests linked to the incident.

The incidents highlight the volatile atmosphere surrounding anti-illegal immigration protests taking place across South Africa.

SAPS has maintained a visible presence at several protest sites, with officers working to prevent violence, protect members of the public and enforce immigration laws where necessary.

Authorities have urged demonstrators to protest peacefully and warned that any acts of violence or vigilantism will not be tolerated as law enforcement continues monitoring the nationwide demonstrations.

Protest organisers warend against violence

Meanwhile, more than 20 organisations taking part in the June 30 nationwide demonstrations against illegal immigration insisted their campaign is driven by patriotism and the enforcement of South African law, rejecting claims that it is xenophobic. The groups, which include the March and March movement and the Kwanale Foundation, addressed the media in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, where they pledged that the planned day of action would remain peaceful and non-violent.

Over 6000 of SAPS officers are on the gorung to ensure safety. Image:@KayaNews/X

Source: Twitter

Zimbabwean nationals displaced due to anti-immigration protests

Briefly News also reported that the March and March Movement's planned anti-immigration protests have triggered a mass displacement of foreign nationals across South Africa, echoing past waves of xenophobic migration. In Polokwane, over 600 Zimbabwean nationals are currently camping outside the Mankweng Police Station. Currently, the Zimbabwean government has already facilitated the repatriation of 274 nationals using buses over the weekend.

Source: Briefly News