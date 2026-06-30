Joburg filmmaker Jack Markovitz was confronted by anti-illegal immigration marchers outside the Western Cape provincial parliament on 30 June

He stood his ground, arguing that foreigners are part of South African society and slamming government failures instead

Mzansi reacted with mixed views, with some supporting his stance and others accusing him of looking for trouble

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Screenshot taken from the clip showing the heated moment. Image: Jim Mohlala

Source: Original

Joburg-based filmmaker Jack Markovitz was confronted by anti-illegal immigration marchers outside the Western Cape provincial parliament on 30 June. He had been standing among the crowd while disagreeing with their cause.

The moment was caught on camera and shared in a Facebook video by Briefly News. Marchers turned on him once they realised where he stood on the march.

Filmmaker hits back after being confronted

The 30 June march formed part of nationwide protests organised by the March and March movement. The group had set a deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa. Protests against immigrants were planned across the country, with Cape Town among the cities affected.

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Once confronted, Markovitz refused to back down from his position. He said the debate could not be left to end on the protesters’ terms alone. He explained that foreign nationals live among South Africans and form part of everyday society. He called their treatment cruel and disturbing. He added that South Africans should rather examine government failures behind the crisis. Markovitz said he felt sad and embarrassed by what he witnessed.

His remarks came during a period of heightened tension nationwide. Officials said more than 25,000 foreign nationals had already been repatriated by 30 June, while authorities recorded scores of anti-immigrant incidents in the months leading up to the deadline.

Mzansi was split after watching the clip. Some social users defended Markovitz’s right to speak his mind despite being confronted. Others questioned why he put himself in that position. A few users asked whether his legal status should be checked too. One comment simply said he was looking for trouble.

The clip has since drawn thousands of views and an ongoing debate online. Many South Africans used the moment to weigh in on the broader immigration debate sweeping the country.

Watch the video below:

More about 30 June

Source: Briefly News