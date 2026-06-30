President Cyril Ramaphosa met with selected anti-immigration movement leaders Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba ahead of planned nationwide protests

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said she was not aware of the meeting and only learned about it on social media

This has raised questions and online debates over whether the anti illegal immigration movement is truly united

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has responded to her absene at the meeting with President Ramaphosa. Image: @Relax1082354/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans are debating unity within the anti-illegal immigration movement after a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and selected movement-linked leaders came to light.

The Presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa met with Insizwa Nobunsiza leaders, Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba on 29 June 2026, ahead of planned protests linked to immigration concerns.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said she was not aware of meeting

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has responded after being questioned online about why she was not part of the meeting.

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In a Facebook response to a user who asked about her absence, she said she only saw the information on social media and was not informed about the engagement.

“I just saw it now on social media, angazi lutho," she said.

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Phakelumthakathi responds to questions

Phakelumthakathi also responded on social media after questions were raised about why Ngobese-Zuma was not included.

He said different people belong to different organisations and often attend separate meetings even if they are focused on the same issue.

He added: “I’m not carrying Ma Ngobese (Jacinta) on my back,” suggesting that not all leaders are part of the same structure.

Presidency confirms the meeting

According to the Presidency, the discussion focused on concerns raised ahead of nationwide demonstrations. Ramaphosa also reminded the group that while South Africans have the right to protest, it must be done peacefully and within the law.

The Presidency added that government remains responsible for enforcing migration laws and is already dealing with related issues.

According to an official statement, the discussions focused on concerns raised ahead of nationwide demonstrations linked to illegal immigration. The Presidency said Ramaphosa stressed that while South Africans have the constitutional right to protest, it must be exercised peacefully and within the law.

Social media platforms were flooded with mixed reactions, with some users questioning whether the movement remains united, while others argued that the groups are independently organised but aligned on a single cause.

Jacinta criticises government's response to June 30

In related news, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma accused the government of creating unnecessary fear ahead of the nationwide protests against illegal immigration planned for 30 June 2026. She insisted that the demonstrations would remain peaceful and said the movement's goal was to help police identify crime hotspots and areas where illegal activities are allegedly taking place. Speaking during an interview on 29 June 2026, Ngobese-Zuma confirmed that peaceful marches would take place in all nine provinces.

Phakelumthakathi and Ngizwe Mchunu met with the President

Source: Twitter

Ngobese-Zuma squared up with a journalist

Previously, Briefly News reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma quickly shut down a journalist who accused her of issuing death threats. This was at a press briefing in Johannesburg on 24 June 2026, ahead of the national shutdown the organisation planned. The journalist accused Ngobese-Zuma of saying that people must perish during the shutdown. The allegation rubbed the activist the wrong way, asking for the journalist to provide proof of those utternaces.

Source: Briefly News