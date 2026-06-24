Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma vehemently denies death threat allegations at a heated press briefing

Netizens applaud Ngobese-Zuma for her firm stance against false journalism

March and March leader rebuffs claims of foreign funding, emphasising local support

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma roasted a journalist. Image: Mzingenkosi Sibanda / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG– March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma quickly shut down a journalist who accused her of issuing death threats. She spoke during a press briefing in Johannesburg on 24 June 2026, ahead of the national shutdown the organisation planned.

MDN News posted a video of the exchange between Ngobese-Zuma and the journalist, with assistance from March and March leadership. The journalist accused Ngobese-Zuma of saying that people must perish during the shutdown. The allegation rubbed her the wrong way.

Ngobese-Zuma explodes at the journalist

Ngobese-Zuma demanded that the journalist show her the video where she alleged that people must perish. The journalist then asked Ngobese-Zuma to be civil, which was met with severe retortion. She replied that there was no need to be civil if the journalist was lying about her. She repeatedly demands proof and the press conference. A woman who was seated next to her also demanded that the journalist make the video available and said he was making dangerous accusations.

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South Africans celebrate her

Netizens applauded Ngobese-Zuma and her responses.

Thembekani said:

“That's how you deal with fake news. Demand evidence right on the spot.”

Lesego said:

“She could have chased the lying journalist out, but she confronted him head-on.”

Wandile M said:

“Journalists will do anything and say anything when they are paid.”

March and March Rejects Foreign Funding Allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma strongly dismissed claims that her organisation receives foreign funding, specifically denying alleged financial links to Israel. She described the rumours as a conspiracy to discredit the movement and stated that the campaign is sustained solely by donations from ordinary South Africans. The briefing also addressed heightened public scrutiny regarding the movement's June 30 deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave.

Source: Briefly News