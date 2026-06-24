Gareth Cliff supports Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's stance on government failure regarding illegal immigration

Ngobese-Zuma criticises the government's focus on planned protests instead of illegal immigration issues

Public reactions amplify the ongoing debate on illegal immigration and government accountability

Gareth Cliff agreed with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s criticism. Image: jacintangobese, grcliff

Source: Instagram

Broadcaster Gareth Cliff has publicly backed comments made by March and March Movement founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma as debate around illegal immigration and the planned 30 June action continues to intensify.

On Tuesday, 23 June 2026, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared a video on her X account responding to a recent media briefing by Police Minister Firoz Cachalia. During the briefing, Cachalia announced that R600 million, which would ordinarily be allocated to police stations and community policing initiatives, would be redirected towards security measures linked to the planned shutdown.

As South Africans weighed in on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s reaction video, Gareth Cliff joined the conversation with an endorsement of her message.

Taking to his X account on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, The Gareth Cliff Daily Briefing host expressed support for Ngobese-Zuma's argument. The post was captioned:

“Makes a very good point.”

See the post below:

What did Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma say?

In her video, Ngobese-Zuma criticised the government for what she described as a failure to address concerns around illegal immigration. She said she was disappointed by the government's communication on the matter, arguing that officials were focusing on preparations for the planned demonstrations rather than engaging with concerns raised by anti-illegal immigration groups.

“I just watched a press briefing from the Minister of Police and other government representatives, and I must say I'm very disappointed. I'm very, very disappointed. I think our government has a serious, serious communication problem. The government of South Africa. Umm, literally just went on TV and expressed that they're ready for the 30th, which is fine. And you know, you can sense a bit of threats here and there. It's OK,” she said.

She added that the conversation should focus on the underlying issues rather than solely on the planned 30 June action and the organisations involved.

“But the one thing I don't understand is why the government of South Africa is not addressing the real issue, which is illegal immigration and the crisis that we have of foreign nationals who are even in the country, buying documents. Having corrupt ways of being in the system and addressing the issue once and for all, let's just address the issue for what it is. Don't talk about March and March. Don't talk about the 30th,” she added.

Watch the full video by clicking the link.

SA reacts after Gareth Cliff endorses Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Gareth Cliff’s reaction to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s comments generated strong reactions online, with supporters and critics weighing in on the debate.

Here are some of the comments:

@ndk4wat remarked:

“For corruption to happen, there needs to be two actors, and we are not addressing the 1st actor enough to stop the corruption.”

@marietha_otto highlighted:

“It's not a uniquely South African or ANC problem; it's global.”

@Kelebmadisa said:

“I am sorry the SA government is not for its citizens. They want our votes but fail us when it comes to addressing our issues. It's safer for them to have us as citizens divided than to apply the rule of law.”

@Moeriusie suggested:

“We should do this with the ongoing corruption as well.”

Mzansi reacted after Gareth Cliff endorsed Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Image: jacintangobese, grcliff

Source: Instagram

Gareth Cliff unpacks what's causing the marches

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gareth Cliff shared why South Africans are marching against illegal immigration.

He explained why frustration among South Africans is growing and how it’s shaping public reactions.

Source: Briefly News