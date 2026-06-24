Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has backed Gayton McKenzie's stance against the 30 June march targeting illegal foreign nationals

Ntsiki revealed she was left with legal bills after being abandoned by the very people she once stood with during a mob justice situation

Mzansi is divided over her warning, with some agreeing while others accuse her of defending illegal immigrants

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Outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has issued a stern warning to South Africans planning to join the anti-illegal immigration march scheduled for 30 June 2026, urging them to think carefully before showing up in numbers that could quickly disappear when things go wrong.

Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on the planned anti-illegal migrants marches in South Africa. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Taking to X on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, Ntsiki backed a warning issued by Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, who forbade his party members from joining the march. Drawing from her own painful experience, she revealed that when she previously found herself in legal trouble after a mob justice incident, the people she had stood alongside were nowhere to be found.

"Gayton is not lying, you will be left ALONE when it comes to mob justice things. You will go as a group, and when you get arrested, everyone will run away. Ask me. There were no feminists found helping me pay legal bills. ZERO. Abo #SueUsAll ran away like they were never there," she wrote.

See Ntsiki's original post that sparked the debate:

Ntsiki's history with the march

Ntsiki has been one of the most vocal celebrity voices opposing the marches against illegal foreign nationals, putting her at odds with March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, with the two having traded blows online on multiple occasions. Jacinta's movement has gained significant momentum amid a wave of xenophobic violence that has seen countries including Malawi, Nigeria, and Ghana repatriate their citizens from South Africa.

Ntsiki's post has since racked up over 16,000 views, splitting Mzansi down the middle.

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki's post

@PrinceZandisile supported the march regardless:

"Abantu bayafa, abanye they get arrested and get injured for the good of the country. We not fighting for imanje for the future generations."

@DuchessOfSanton agreed with Ntsiki's point:

"Speak Ma'am. Bophelo, Life, Impilo is not a group assignment. Passop! Danger! Gevaar! Ingozi! VIMBA! It will end in 'Please press 1 for payment arrangement'."

@sphila_moyo sided with Ntsiki:

"Xenophobic mob is not on Twitter to hear this advice. They'll learn that hooliganism and thugish lifestyle have consequences."

@AneleDasti32145 pushed back:

"We never did Mob justice when Marching... Just tell your illegal foreigners not to charge first."

@Notojewlies took a swipe at Ntsiki directly:

"This should tell you something, you're not in the same level with Jacinta. She's operating on a different level and Wena nje your just a Phara."

Ntsiki Mazwai has warned Mzansi against joining marches. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma on who funds March and March

In another report, Briefly News reported that the financial backing of the March and March movement has come under the microscope, but leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is shutting down the chatter.

Amid mounting pressure and growing calls for the group to reveal who is paying their bills, Ngobese-Zuma has flatly denied claims that businesses or political parties are funding the organisation. Speaking to IOL on 11 June 2026, a confident Ngobese-Zuma made it clear that she has absolutely nothing to hide when it comes to the movement's financial books.

Source: Briefly News