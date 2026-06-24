Umkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party member and senior advocate Dali Mpofu posted on X on 23 June 2026, appearing to label the planned 30 June shutdown as xenophobic

His comments put him at odds with the MK Party, which has publicly sided with the March and March movement and the planned shutdown

South Africans dragged Mpofu in the comments, with several questioning his judgment and fitness as a leader and advocate

SOUTH AFRICA — MK Party member and senior advocate Dali Mpofu has sparked backlash after posting comments on X that appeared to label the planned 30 June national shutdown as xenophobic, putting him at odds with his own party's publicly stated position.

MK Party's Dali Mpofu has received backlash after sharing his thoughts on the planned shutdown. Image: Nhlanhla Lux/Facebook and March and March movement

Source: UGC

Mpofu posted the remarks on 23 June 2026, in a post that can be viewed on his verified X account.

The MK Party has openly aligned itself with the March and March movement, which is driving the planned 30 June 2026 shutdown over concerns about illegal immigration and its impact on South Africans. Mpofu's comments appeared to cut against that position, drawing immediate criticism from supporters and members of the public alike.

Mpofu at Odds With MK Party Line

The backlash was swift, with many South Africans questioning how a senior figure within the MK Party could publicly contradict the party's stance on an issue it has championed so visibly.

Several commenters linked their frustration to broader concerns about leadership accountability and the sincerity of politicians when it comes to the grievances of ordinary South Africans.

@deputyneighbor wrote: "At your big age, you are simply going to ignore and label people's cries as xenophobia."

@MtshaliLethu pointed to what he saw as a betrayal of Mpofu's own base: "'Those xenophobic ones' are the ones who stood by you when clever blacks called you an Orbit College Advocate njalo."

@mfoka_jobe said: "Xenophobes can't think generally, everything is hatred to them."

@nolwazieh_m questioned his suitability as a leader: "What kind of leaders do we have that post such nonsense?"

Mpofu's Legal Career Also Targeted

Some users extended their criticism beyond politics to Mpofu's professional record as an advocate.

@Evidence_shongw wrote: "That's why you don't win cases, its because uyaphapha."

@simphiweynkoc added: "Now it makes sense why you constantly lose cases, this can't be the mind that got you admitted by the High court."

Mpofu is a well-known figure in South African legal and political circles, having represented high-profile clients in several prominent cases over the years. His alignment with the MK Party had previously been seen as broadly consistent with the party's populist positioning, making his remarks on the shutdown all the more notable to observers.

MK Party Throws Support Behind Movement Ahead of June 30

The MK Party has announced its support for the upcoming March and March movement ahead of the June 30 deadline.

The party says it will take part in the planned activities but insists that all participants must remain peaceful and disciplined.

Party leaders have also stressed that the demonstrations must be conducted within the bounds of the law.

Source: Briefly News