The MK Party has announced its support for the upcoming March and March movement ahead of the June 30 deadline

The party says it will take part in the planned activities but insists that all participants must remain peaceful and disciplined

Party leaders have also stressed that the demonstrations must be conducted within the bounds of the law

MK Party throws its support behind March and March ahead of June 30. Images: Darren Stewart and Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The MK Party has publicly announced its support for the “March and March” movement as the country approaches the June 30 deadline.

The party confirmed its position during a media briefing, where it also stated that it will take part in the protest activities linked to the anti-illegal immigration organisation.

MK Party pledges support to anti-illegal immigration movement

During the briefing today, 18 June 2026, MK Party Secretary General Sibonelo Nomvalo encouraged members and supporters to participate in a disciplined and lawful manner. He stressed that all participants must behave peacefully and avoid any actions that could lead to violence or disruption.

Nomvalo made it clear that the party does not support lawlessness during the planned activities. He called on all those taking part to respect the law and to ensure that the protest remains orderly from start to finish.

“The party condemns any violence, intimidation, looting and criminality that may arise during the march,” the MK Party said, highlighting its position against any form of disorder.

In a statement shared on X, the party confirmed its involvement in the upcoming protest action scheduled for 30 June 2026. It said the demonstration will focus on calls for stricter enforcement of immigration laws and the removal of undocumented immigrants from South Africa.

“The MK Party confirms that it will participate in the protest activity scheduled for 30 June 2026, which advocates for the enforcement of immigration laws and calls for removal of illegal immigrants from South Africa,” the statement read.

View the statement here:

The announcement comes as MK Party members have already been seen joining March and March activities alongside other groups involved in anti-illegal immigration protests. Some of these demonstrations have taken place in KwaZulu-Natal and have drawn public attention.

MK Party and March and March members clash with foreign nationals

In related news, tensions escalated outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban as members linked to the MK Party and the March and March movement gathered at the site where hundreds of foreign nationals have been camping for several days. The situation reportedly became increasingly tense as activists from both groups arrived at the centre, with loud chants of “Abahambe” heard as emotions ran high and confrontations were feared. The group of foreign nationals had been staying at the Diakonia Centre after being removed from outside the Durban Central police station, where they had been protesting earlier in the week. eThekwini Metro Police deployed peace officers to the scene to monitor the situation and maintain order as tensions continued to rise outside the facility.

MK Party members during a march. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Zuma sparks debate with comments on foreign nationals

Briefly News also reported that Jacob Zuma has weighed in on the presence of foreign nationals in South Africa, saying they needed to have grace when entering the country. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader made the comments at a party event on Monday, 9 June 2026, amid extreme tensions in South Africa.Zuma questioned why women vendors in the country could not trade because foreigners had taken up those spaces. The MK Party leader asked whose country it was, as locals could not earn a living due to foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News