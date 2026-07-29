Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu fired back at critics who accused him of betraying community causes and compromising his values

Mchunu broke his silence on the reported rift between himself and March and March organisers during a Podcast and Chill appearance

The former radio personality issued a direct challenge to anyone claiming he accepted bribes or aligned with corrupt figures

Ngizwe Mchunu addressed sellout allegations. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has publicly rejected accusations that he is a sellout, daring his critics to produce concrete evidence of any corrupt conduct on his part.

Mchunu made the remarks during an appearance on the Bhinca Nation podcast, broadcast on the Podcast and Chill Network, after a wave of public backlash over his perceived political and social positioning. This included March and March distancing itself from him.

Mchunu denies taking bribes

Speaking on the show, Mchunu described himself as an ordinary member of society guided by principle rather than personal gain. He stated that accusations levelled against him are without foundation and insisted that he has never accepted payment from outside parties or aligned himself with corrupt individuals. He went further, calling on those making the claims to come forward with proof rather than rely on speculation.

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"I have never taken bribes," Mchunu said.

He reiterated that his conduct has remained consistent with his stated values throughout his public life.

March and March rift explained

Mchunu also addressed the widely reported tension between himself and organisers connected to the March and March movement. He attributed the friction to disagreements over logistics and differing approaches to how events should be coordinated, rather than any fundamental breakdown in shared objectives.

He argued that internal operational disputes are a natural feature of large-scale public mobilisation and should not be read as a sign of betrayal. Mchunu urged movement supporters to resist the pull of internal division and instead keep attention fixed on the broader social issues that brought communities together in the first place.

He acknowledged that public disagreements create noise that distracts from community advocacy goals, but maintained that such conflicts need not signal a collapse of shared purpose. Mchunu added that his commitment to representing ordinary people has not wavered, regardless of the criticism directed at him, and that he intends to continue that work going forward.

Watch Mchunu's full response on the Bhinca Nation podcast:

Ngizwe Mchunu hits back at March and March

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Mchunu's recent split from the March and March movement, following an internal investigation that raised concerns about his role within the organization. His vocal criticism of the movement's effectiveness in enacting meaningful change has sparked intense debate across social media platforms.

Source: Briefly News