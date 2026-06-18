The murder case of DJ Warras made significant progress after it was moved to the Johannesburg High Court for pre-trial proceedings

The two men accused of murdering the media personality will remain behind bars after previously being denied bail on charges of premeditated murder

Prosecutors confirmed that the investigation into the horrific assassination has been officially finalised, clearing the path for the trial to begin soon

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DJ Warras’ murder case has made significant progress. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

The wheels of justice are turning swiftly for the family and fans of the late Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock. On Thursday, 18 June 2026, the high-profile murder case involving the beloved media personality and security businessman took a massive step forward as the two men accused of orchestrating his assassination made their first appearance in the Johannesburg High Court.

In a major breakthrough for the State, prosecutors officially confirmed that their extensive investigations into the tragic killing have been completed. The case has now been trial-ready and transferred out of the Magistrate’s Court, following months of intense detective work that included tracking financial transactions and analysing cellphone records.

To allow both legal teams to prepare, proceedings were adjourned to 24 July 2026, when a formal pre-trial conference will officially kick off.

DJ Warras, who was a renowned radio and television presenter and owned a successful private security company, was brutally gunned down near the Carlton Centre in the Johannesburg CBD on 16 December 2025. From the very beginning, investigators maintained that the shooting was not a random act of violence, but a carefully orchestrated and paid hit.

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The men accused of murdering DJ Warras, Armindo Pacula and Victor Majola, will remain behind bars as the case is moved to the High Court. Image: SABCNews

Source: Twitter

The two suspects at the centre of the case, Armindo Pacula (alleged gunman) and Victor Majola (alleged mastermind), face heavy charges of conspiracy to commit murder and premeditated murder. Despite Pacula’s defence lawyer previously hinting that his client intended to plead guilty, the State is taking zero chances and is preparing a watertight case for the High Court trial.

Investigators have stitched together cellphone pings and financial records directly linking the duo to the crime scene. Both accused individuals have been denied bail and will remain behind bars until the trial concludes.

DJ Warras' sudden and violent passing sent shockwaves through the local entertainment industry, leaving his fans and peers completely devastated. He was vocal about tackling crime in South Africa and fought hard to protect others through his security business.

His loved ones are finally one step closer to getting the answers and the closure they deserve as this heavy legal battle unfolds on 24 July.

Mzansi calls for justice for DJ Warras

Social media users shared their thoughts on the ongoing case and murder of DJ Warras.

D_Molatoli wrote:

"I pray that the NPA doesn't bundle this case, and justice be done for Warras' family, please."

Sentletse said:

"A South African hired an illegal migrant to kill this guy."

mavusana_01 posted:

"Hope the matter will be resolved fast."

Dumisani_ZA reacted:

"Another AKA and Senzo case."

Jub Jub granted bail

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared an update on Jub Jub's latest run-in with the law.

The controversial rapper-turned-media personality was accused of attacking an unknown man in an apparent jealous rage.

Source: Briefly News