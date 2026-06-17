Media personality Jub Jub has been released on bail following his controversial arrest involving an e-hailing driver

The rapper-turned-TV presenter had a heated showdown with the driver over a suspected love triangle, during which he allegedly kidnapped the driver and discharged a gun at his direction

He was granted an urgent application over delays in his first court appearance, and is said to be facing serious charges relating to the case

'Uyajola 9/9' host Jub Jub was released on bail. Images: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Controversial media personality and TV host Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye is back in the headlines following his highly-publicised arrest. The 45-year-old has been granted R5,000 bail by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after an urgent application was filed regarding delays in his initial court appearance.

The ruling came down on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, following his wild altercation involving an e-hailing driver. The matter is now being postponed to Monday, 22 June, where it will officially proceed at the Germiston Magistrate's Court.

While initial reports looked incredibly heavy, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has clarified the exact charge currently before the court. Jub Jub is officially facing a charge of pointing an object likely to lead a person to believe that it is a firearm.

According to prosecutors, police executed a search at the musician's home following the incident, where they found and seized a pellet gun before locking him up.

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IOL reports that the urgent high court application was brought by Jub Jub’s legal team after serious concerns were raised about him not being brought before the Germiston Magistrate's Court on time on Monday, 15 June.

Jub Jub is now a free man after being released on R5,000 bail following his arrest. His case has been postponed to 22 June 2026. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

A look inside the Edenvale drama

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, an e-hailing driver dropped off a female passenger at an Edenvale residence when Jub Jub allegedly confronted him.

Police claim the Uyajola 9/9 host accused the driver of being romantically involved with his girlfriend. Cops further alleged he forced the driver into his car and prevented him from leaving.

Initial allegations claimed Jub Jub discharged a firearm toward the driver, who managed to escape completely unharmed and rushed straight to the nearest police station to report the terrifying ordeal.

The latest court update marks a significant shift from what authorities originally stated. When the news first broke, police indicated that the star was facing allegations of kidnapping, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and defeating the ends of justice.

However, after learning that he discharged a toy gun as opposed to a real firearm, investigations remain ongoing.

This isn't the only legal battle the television host is currently juggling. This latest arrest drops right in the middle of his 2023 sexual assault and attempted murder case, making this e-hailing drama an even bigger headache for his legal team.

Jub Jub allegedly fired a pellet gun towards an Uber driver after accusing him of being involved with his girlfriend. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen reveals why Peet was arrested

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared what Mel Viljoen believes to be the reason why her husband was arrested upon his arrival in South Africa.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the disgraced media personalities and entrepreneurs, saying Peet deserved the unexpected arrest.

Source: Briefly News