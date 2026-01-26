Victor Majola appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 26 January 2026 for his bail application

Majola was arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock, who was gunned down on 16 December 2025

A large part of the bail application previously focused on the State's CCTV evidence, reportedly showing Majola at the murder scene

Victor Majola, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Dj Warras, was denied bail by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. Image: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Victor Majola, the man arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock, has been denied bail.

Majola found out his fate in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 26 January 2026, with Magistrate Annalise Tlhapi ruling that he was a flight risk and a threat to witnesses.

Majola (44) was arrested in connection with the radio and television presenter who was gunned down outside the Zambezi Building in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) on 16 December 2025.

DJ Warras was reportedly inspecting the building, which had been previously hijacked, when he was shot dead outside it.

Majola was accused of pointing out the entertainer to the gunman on the day, and is alleged to have been involved in a relationship with one of the tenants of the building. Stock took out a protection order against several occupants of the building, including the woman Majola was reportedly romantically involved with.

Why was bail denied?

After lengthy proceedings, which focused heavily on the State’s CCTV evidence reportedly showing Majola at the scene, Magistrate Thlapi ruled that Majola posed a threat to witnesses if released, as he knew who they were.

She also stated that he did not have a fixed address and, therefore, there was a likelihood that he would evade trial. The magistrate also stated that there would be a loss of confidence in the criminal justice system if he were to be released on bail.

The matter has now been postponed to 11 February 2025.

Source: Briefly News