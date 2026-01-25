The owner of the minibus taxi involved in the Vaal crash has spoken about his son's involvement in the incident

Ayanda Dludla (22), the driver of the taxi, was charged with 14 counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder

Jimmy Vinger, Ayanda's father, recalled the moment he found out what happened and how he had to tell the parents

The owner of the taxi involved in the fatal Vaal crash has spoken out about the incident and his son's role. Image: John Mkhize

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The owner of the minibus taxi involved in a horrific crash near Vanderbijlpark has spoken out about the incident and his son’s involvement.

Fourteen learners were killed following a crash between the taxi and a side tipper truck on Monday, 19 January 2026. Ayanda Dludla (22), the driver of the vehicle, was charged with 14 counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He also faces one count of operating a vehicle without a certificate and one count of driving without a valid permit. While he has come under severe criticism for his role in the crash, his father, Jimmy Vinger, has come out in defence of him.

Vinger recalls speaking to Ayanda after the crash

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Times, Vinger recalled how his son called him after the crash, and how he informed the parents of what had happened.

Vinger, the Deputy Chairperson of the Gauteng Education Transport Services and a pastor at the African Immanuel Assemblies of God church, also disputed claims that his son was drinking.

“He is a good boy. Everything being said about him is lies. He is a very humble, cool and collected person. He doesn’t even drink alcohol,” Vinger said.

He added that he was haunted by the grief of the accident and had stayed home since, because he didn’t know how to explain to the public what had happened. He did admit that the community had been very supportive since the incident and had been coming around to support him.

Ayanda Dludla has since appeared in court for the fatal crash that left 14 students dead. Image: John Mkhize/ Tebogo Mokwena - Briefly News

Source: Getty Images

Vinger’s children survived the crash

During the interview, it was also revealed that Vinger’s children survived the crash. His son was the driver, while his daughter, who was travelling to school, was the only other person to survive.

Vinger’s two younger daughters, who also travel in the taxi, did not go to school on that day. One of them was suspended, while the other decided to stay home.

Vinger also stated that he had only rekindled his relationship with Ayanda for the past two years. Making him a driver was how he was building a relationship with him, he explained.

Vaal community holds candlelight vigil for crash victims

