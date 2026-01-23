Vaal Community Holds Candlelight Vigil for 14 Learners Lost in Scholar Transport Crash
- Hundreds of Vaal residents, including young and old from diverse backgrounds, attended a candlelight vigil to mourn the 14 learners who died
- The emotional event featured prayers, songs of remembrance, and a pastor’s sermon calling for unity, compassion, and improved scholar transport safety
- Authorities confirmed the arrest of the 22-year-old driver, and community leaders used the vigil to advocate for stricter regulations to prevent future tragedies
Hundreds of residents from across the Vaal region came out in droves on Thursday evening to participate in a solemn candlelight vigil for the young learners who lost their lives in a devastating scholar transport crash earlier this week.
Young men and women, grandparents, parents, and children from diverse backgrounds lined the streets of Vanderbijlpark, holding candles and floral tributes to honour the memory of the schoolchildren who died when a private scholar transport vehicle collided with a truck on Monday, 19 January 2026, in the morning in South Johannesburg.
The emotional gathering featured songs of remembrance and prayers led by a local pastor, who delivered a heartfelt sermon calling for unity, compassion and renewed efforts to improve road safety and scholar transport regulation. Residents comforted one another as the names of the deceased were read aloud and candles were lit in their honour.
The tragedy occurred when a Toyota Quantum, carrying learners to school, collided head‑on with a truck on the Golden Highway near Vanderbijlpark. Twelve learners initially died at the scene, with five others rushed to nearby hospitals. Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to 14 children.
Family members and fellow community members gathered at the vigil, holding photos of the young victims, whose lives were abruptly cut short just weeks into the new academic year. Officials confirmed that the children came from schools in and around the Vaal area and that authorities were still working to identify all the learners.
The 22‑year‑old driver of the scholar transport vehicle was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and driving without a valid permit, as investigations continue.
Community leaders at the vigil reiterated calls for stricter scholar transport regulations and better enforcement to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The video shared by TikTok user @katlehobass on 22 January 2026 went vrial touching many people online across the country and beyond.
SA heartbroken as Vaal mourns 14 young lives lost
The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:
Molly Edith said:
"Ah, so dignified 🙏 Our heroes monument if only it can be respected like that always 🥰 Let's protect it, Sharpeville Community 🙏🙏🙏 Thank you God. To our children May your beautiful souls rest in perfect peace 🙏."
Lerato3 added:
"Modimo ampolokele lona love you from Wattville Benoni, East Rand."
Nthabiie wrote:
"Heavenly Father, please intervene🙏."
Tshidi Maboee replied:
"Oh my the lord heal us all hlee 🥰🥰."
Browneyes commented:
"Kasi yaka🙏I salute you for being part ya 🕯 light ❤."
Watch the video below:
