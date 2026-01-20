A viral video sparked national discussion about systemic issues in South Africa’s transport sector following the tragic Vaal taxi crash

The commentary emphasised corruption in licensing and traffic systems as a contributing factor to road safety risks

The incident reignited public concern over accountability, scholar transport safety, and regulatory oversight

A video message from a concerned citizen has gone viral, sparking intense emotions and debate about the Vaal taxi crash that claimed the lives of 13 school children on 19 January 2026, a Monday morning in South Johannesburg.

A South African man shared his views after 13 children were killed in a tragic car crash. Image: @bernhardtvannieke

Source: TikTok

The man, who goes by the TikTok handle @bernhardtvannieke, expressed his condolences to the grieving parents, blaming a "corrupt system" for the tragedy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the video, which was uploaded on 20 January 2026, the TikTok user @bernhardtvannieke reflected on systemic issues that he believes contributed to the tragedy.

"My condolences to the parents out there who lost their children to a driver who overtook three vehicles. I don’t even think he was licensed, but this is what I want to tell you," he began.

He criticised the culture of corruption surrounding the country’s traffic and licensing systems, where he alleged that the driver likely didn't have a legitimate license, and if he did, it was probably bought through bribery.

"If the guy had a license, I can tell you that license was bought. I see it every day, people paying bribes to get licenses. The traffic system is corrupt, the licensing department is corrupt, and the system is rotten through and through," he said.

The TikTok user @bernhardtvannieke emphasised that the crash was not the fault of schools or teachers.

"Schools can’t answer for the problem that happened there. It’s the system. Systems are rotten. Taxis will have accidents, and people will die because the system is corrupt," he added.

The crash occurred when a Toyota Quantum taxi collided with a truck on the Golden Highway, with reports indicating the taxi driver attempted to overtake multiple vehicles before the fatal impact.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi have expressed their condolences, calling for stricter regulation of private scholar transport services.

The incident has reignited concerns about road safety, corruption, and accountability in South Africa's transport sector. The South African Human Rights Commission recently released a report highlighting systemic failures in scholar transport, including unroadworthy vehicles, reckless driving, and inadequate oversight.

As the nation mourns, questions are being asked about how to prevent such tragedies in the future.

A man in South Africa shared his thoughts following the car crash that claimed the lives of 13 children. Image: @bernhardtvannieke

Source: TikTok

SA mourns the 13 school pupils

South Africans have been deeply touched by the passing of the 13 children, taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

LillyAnna Sieta said:

"He might have a license. This can happen to anyone. We understand your concern, but thou shalt not judge. We now need God to intervene and judge and send healing to the families."

kingmoney added:

"A terrible price has been paid; now lessons must be learned."

Harrima replied:

"Thank you for pointing this out so calmly and logically. Your presentation is thought-provoking. I hope this will bring about some sensibility when people go to the polls."

Margaret Naidoo wrote:

"This is very heartbreaking 💔."

Black or White stated:

"Wrong timing, Mr."

Mev'amhlophe commented:

"Painful, the system is very bad."

Watch the video below:

Other Briefly News stories about Vaal crash

Source: Briefly News