Fresh details about the fatal learner transport crash reopened wounds for many South Africans who were still grieving the loss of 14 young lives

The bizarre twist surrounding the driver’s family survival left many struggling to process the emotional weight of the situation

The story reignited conversations around road safety, accountability, and the daily risks faced by schoolchildren who rely on public transport

As the details of the Vaal accident continue to come out to the public, the tragedy became even harder for the country to digest after learning the bizarre update.

The picture showed the wrecked taxi after the Vaal accident. Image: Tunde Gumede

A South African man shared his emotional reaction on TikTok after new details emerged about the devastating Vaal school taxi crash that claimed the lives of 14 learners. The video, posted by @thabo_baloyi on 26 January 2026, responded to a Sunday Times report that revealed a tragic twist surrounding the accident that occurred on Monday, 19 January 2026, in Vanderbijlpark. The minibus taxi involved was driven by 22-year-old Ayanda Dludla, who survived the crash along with one passenger.

According to the Sunday Times, the minibus was owned by Ayanda’s father, Jimmy Vinger, a pastor and deputy chair of Gauteng Education Transport Services. In a heartbreaking turn of events, all four of Vinger’s children survived the incident. Two were in the vehicle and lived, while the two younger daughters, who usually commute in the taxi, were not at school that day due to unrelated circumstances. The crash occurred after the minibus was seen overtaking several vehicles before colliding head-on with a truck.

A tragedy that shook the nation

Many social media users struggled to process how fate spared one household while devastating so many others. The man reacting to the story, user @thabo_baloyi, voiced what many South Africans were thinking, as questions around road safety, accountability, and learner transport resurfaced once again.

Public response reflected deep grief and anger, with many calling for justice for the children who lost their lives. The court appearance of Ayanda Dludla, who now faces multiple serious charges and abandoned his bail application amid protests, further intensified emotions as communities demanded answers and meaningful change.

The screenshot on the left showed Thabo reacting to the new details regarding the Vaal accident. Image: @thabo_baloyi

Here’s what Mzansi said

MisPrecious said:

“He carried the children. 😥😥😥”

Hopeful said:

“If Ayanda is 22, how old is his daughter? Yooh, this is such an unexpected twist! 😲”

Passions said:

“Listened to this 6 times to make sure I’m hearing correctly. 😭”

EL said:

“How did his daughter survive and not anyone else?”

tgirl145 said:

“All those who've been blaming that truck driver must come here. 😩🤦🏾‍♀️”

🇿🇼Taku Sharon 🇿🇦 said:

“Suspended? During the first full week of school?”

Pretty Ndlelehle said:

“How come he survived, and his kid also survived? Something is fishy. 😷”

Khaby Recaps said:

“I felt for him at first, but after hearing the forensic analyst explain how the accident could have been avoided, my whole perspective changed. On a technical level, this seems intentional, especially with video footage from the truck showing how he came out alive.”

