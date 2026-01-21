Vaal Accident: Parents of the Victims Demand That Scholar Transport System Be Scrapped
- The families of the children who were killed in the horrific crash in Vanderbijlpark are calling for the abolition of the scholar transport system
- This was after 12 children were killed when a scholar transport minibus taxi crashed into a truck on the R553 in the Vaal
- Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube visited thebereaved families and faced tough questions from heartbroken parents
VANDERBIJLPARK, GAUTENG — Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube and the Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane faced tough questions from bereaving families who lost their children in the horrific Vanderbijlpark accident on the R553 on 19 January 2026.
According to Eyewitness News, parents demanded that the scholar transport system be scrapped. The Minister's delegation visited different families, and their reception varied. While some families welcomed them, other families were furious and demanded answers.
Families demand system be scrapped
Some parents called for the system to be abolished. Gwarube previously released a statement expressing her grief at the loss of the 12 children. She urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly during peak school transport hours. She added that it was important that vehicles used to transport children are roadworthy.
What happened in Vanderbijlpark?
The Gauteng Provincial Government revealed that the driver, who was arrested after he was discharged from Kopanong Hospital on 20 January, illegally overtook four vehicles before colliding with a truck, resulting in the accident. Seven survivors were rushed to the Kopanong Hospital and Sebokeng Regional Hospital. One of the survivors is still in critical condition in the ICU, and several others are in a critical but stable condition.
What you need to know about the Vaal accident
- A family member of one of the victims of the accident opened up and said her cousin was excited to be going to Grade 8 and using scholar transport for the first time
- One of the victim's fathers described the pain of losing his daughter and said the accident site resembled a murder scene when he arrived to identify his child
- A grieving mother mourned that she lost two children in the accident and said that nothing would bring the family peace
- A preliminary report revealed that the driver was not licensed to operate the scholar transport vehicle
- A cyclist recounted the horrific accident and said that he cried on the scene as he witnessed parents weep and sob uncontrollably
President Cyril Ramaphosa conveys his condolences
In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims of the Vaal accident. He spoke hours after the accident and mourned the deaths of the 12 children.
Ramaphosa said that the children's death happened on the same day that the South African Human Rights Commission released a report on scholar transport. He said children were the nation's greatest assets.
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.