Lelo Kamau is set to release a heartfelt song in honour of the children who lost their lives in the Vaal crash

Days after the tragedy that saw 14 kids lose their lives in a horrific head-on collision, a message of comfort was translated into a song as the country continues to process the unimaginable horror

This comes after the latest developments in the case involving the minibus driver, who faces serious charges for the horrific accident

Lelo Kamau wrote a song in honour of the Vaal crash victims. Images: Amanda Ngcobo

In a moving tribute to the young lives that were tragically cut short in the Vaal crash on 19 January 2026, singer Lelo Kamau plans to release a song dedicated to the families and the nation at large, still reeling from the horror.

Real name Amanda Ngcobo, the soulful House singer is renowned for her soul-stirring lyrics and emotional storytelling.

She is best known for her breakout collaboration with producer Sun-El Musician and fellow singer Simmy in their 2019 hit Sonini, which not only became a chart-topping success but also solidified Lelo's presence in the Afrohouse scene.

According to TimesLIVE, Lelo's latest song, Sonini Tribute, is a nod to her breakout hit and is dedicated to the 14 children who tragically lost their lives when their scholar transport crashed into an oncoming truck.

The accident occurred during an early morning school commute on the notorious R553 Golden Highway near Vanderbijlpark. 12 children tragically died on the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Through this tribute, Lelo reportedly hopes to use her voice to offer comfort and a message of hope and unity to the victims' families and the nation.

While the song has yet to be released, the discussion surrounding the tragedy is ongoing as families lay their children to rest, and the driver of the minibus, who was the sole survivor, is expected to account for his reckless actions leading up to the horrific crash.

Lelo Kamau is set to release 'Sonini Tribute,' an ode to the young kids who lost their lives in the Vaal crash. Image: Amanda Ngcobo

Vaal crash driver appears in court

The taxi driver of the scholar transport appeared before a packed Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning, 22 January 2026.

Briefly News reports that 22-year-old Ayanda Dludla was charged with 14 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of operating a vehicle without a certificate, and one count of driving without a valid permit.

He was captured motionless with his head slumped as if silently processing the gravity of the situation.

According to the Gauteng National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) Spokesperson, Lumka Mahajana, the charges were initially culpable homicide; however, upon reviewing the evidence, the NPA found prima facie evidence to prefer the charge of murder over culpable homicide.

Dludla abandoned his bail application and is expected to return to court on 5 March 2026.

Gaisang Noge mourns Vaal crash victims

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to actress Gaisang Noge's heartfelt tribute to the 14 school kids who lost their lives in the Vaal crash.

The former The Wife star was touched beyond words by the tragedy as she extended her sympathy and words of comfort to the children's grieving families.

