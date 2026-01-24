The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a mass shooting in Philippi

Three youngsters were shot dead in the Samora Machel informal settlement on Saturday, 24 January 2026

South Africans weighed in on the arrest of the youngster for mass murder, calling for harsher action to be taken

A teenager was arrested for a mass shooting at a shebeen in Philippi. Image: Caspar Benson

WESTERN CAPE – The South African Police Service (SAPS) has made a breakthrough in one mass shooting in Philippi as the area was rocked by another tragic incident.

SAPS arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a deadly mass shooting at a shebeen in Philippi East on 17 January 2026. The shooting, at a shebeen in the Marikana informal settlement, left nine people dead.

Eight men and one woman were killed in the shooting, while another person was seriously injured.

Teenager arrested for mass shooting

According to Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the teenager was on Friday, 23 January 2026, in Zweletemba, Worcester.

He faces nine counts of murder and one count of attempted murder and will appear before the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 26 January 2026. Police are expecting to make more arrests as the investigation continues into the shooting.

Police are concerned about the involvement of youngsters in crimes

While the arrested teen has not yet been linked to gang activity, Brigadier Potelwa expressed concern that there was a growing number of youngsters involved in violent crime.

She stated that SAPS had observed that perpetrators were becoming younger and more daring. This was particularly in communities affected by high unemployment.

Three youngsters were shot dead in Philippi East on 24 January 2026. Image: @_ArriveAlive

Three youngsters were shot dead in Philippi

While police were celebrating a breakthrough in one Philippi shooting, three youngsters were killed in another shooting just a day later.

The victims, aged between 16 and 21, were shot dead in the Samora Machel informal settlement on Saturday, 24 January 2026. The youngsters were sitting in a vehicle on Oliver Tambo Drive when unknown suspects opened fire on them.

Police spokesperson André Traut said the three victims died at the scene, while a fourth was rushed to the hospital.

South Africans react to teen’s arrest

Social media users weighed in on the arrest of the 19-year-old, with many calling for the death penalty to be brought back.

Brian's Page said:

“Our great leaders made discipline and punishment illegal many years ago. Now there is democracy and freedom to do whatever you want.”

Denise Veller stated:

“Time for the death penalty to be reinstated.”

Augustine Moleme stated:

“I blame the DA government.”

Darrol Kriel suggested:

“Death penalty or nine life sentences following each other.”

Thabo Love Scott noted:

“A 19-year-old should either be in matric or doing first year at varsity and not terrorising communities.”

Colin Abroue added:

“Death penalty is the only way forward in this country.”

Sarie Fredericks exclaimed:

“So young, wow. I wonder if he is a hitman.”

