Atteridgeville Shooting: Five People Killed in Shooting Outside a Tuckshop in Jeffsville
GAUTENG – Five people have killed in the latest mass shooting to rock the country.
The victims, who are reportedly all men, were shot dead in Jeffsville, Atteridgeville, Tshwane, on 21 January 2026. It’s believed that they were outside a tuckshop in the area when they were shot dead.
The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but police are currently investigating the shooting.
* This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za