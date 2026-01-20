Law enforcement agencies are at the Booysens Magistrate's Court following a brazen shooting

Two victims were shot dead at the court, while three others were injured, including an attorney

Police have launched a hunt for the three suspects, who first fled on foot before escaping in a vehicle

GAUTENG – Two people have been killed in a shooting at the Booysens Magistrate’s Court in Oakdene, south of Johannesburg.

The victims, who are believed to be witnesses in a case, were shot dead at the court on 20 January 2026. A lawyer and two others were also injured in the shooting.

Attorney in critical condition

While details are still scarce, it is understood that an attorney was among the five people who were shot. While two died, and two others were injured, the attorney remains in critical condition. The gunmen fled in a white Audi A1.

Law enforcement agencies are currently on scene, and civilians are urged to avoid the area while investigations continue. Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that police were on the lookout for three suspects.

She explained that they fled the court area on foot, before they jumped into a vehicle.

Deputy Justice Minister to visit the scene

The Ministry has released a statement, where it condemned the incident, while saying it was awaiting further details from law enforcement agencies and court management about the situation.

The Ministry also confirmed it will work with the relevant security and law enforcement authorities to ensure all necessary measures are implemented to safeguard members of the public and the court personnel.

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Andries Nel, will also visit the scene to assess the situation.

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

