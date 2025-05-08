Police in the Western Cape have arrested the fifth suspect in connection with a murder at the Wynberg Magistrates Court building in Cape Town

The victim, identified as Dingalomoyo Chintso, was shot and killed on the fourth floor of the court building on 8 April 2025

The first suspect, a woman, was arrested on 13 April, followed by three more suspects arrested a few days after

A fifth suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of Dingalomoyo Chintso. Chintso was shot and killed on the fourth floor of the Wynberg court building on 8 April in the lobby area in full view of everyone in the corridors.

A 20-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Dingalomoyo Chintso, who was shot in the lobby of the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

What did the police say?

Police in the Western Cape confirmed that a 20-year-old suspect has been charged with murder. He is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ court on Friday, 09 May 2025.

The suspect, who was arrested yesterday, 7 May 2025, is believed to be key in the investigation. This arrest brings the number of suspects arrested in the murder investigation to five. Police indicated they had their sights on several suspects who they believed were behind the shooting.

What happened to Chintso?

Chintso sustained gunshot wounds to the head. He was killed outside in the lobby area of the court building in Cape Town. The 50-year-old man was an accused in a case and was appearing in the same court where he was shot and killed.

The other suspects

A 35-year-old woman, later identified as Shireen Matthe, was the first person to be arrested on 13 April. She is believed to be the mastermind behind the murder. According to IOL, she is also believed to be the girlfriend of a high-ranking Cape Town gang member.

The second suspect, 24-year-old Abubaker Adams, was arrested and charged with murder on 22 April. Two more suspects, 34-year-old Brian Booysen and 22-year-old Wanay Farao, were arrested three days later.

They are facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of firearms with the intent to commit an offence, and aiding and abetting in criminal gang activity. It is also believed that Booysen was the supplier of the firearms and ammunition.

Dingalomoyo Chintso was shot in the lobby of the Wynberg Magistrates Court, Cape Town, on April 8, 2025. Image: @ZimojaL/X

South African weighs in

South Africans shared their opinions on the shocking murder that occurred inside the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town:

@Manikipi said:

"Next they will shoot inside the court room and right infront of the police."

@KkKakaza said:

"Since this is not the first shooting of the witnesses, if I am not mistaken, one would have thought the security has been beefed up. But this South Africa and bad things are happening."

@PhetogoPhetok said:

"Yah its bad in this country and it's getting worse."

@Khaya01940731 said:

"So the court doesn't have security cameras outside and inside the entrance?"

@ProudlyMsTee said:

"You go into a building walking, you come out on ur back. We live in a sad sad country."

Witness shot and killed outside Lenasia Magistrates Court

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a man who was supposed to testify at the Lenasia Magistrates Court was shot and killed outside the courtroom. South Africans were appalled by the horrific shooting.

The man who was killed was a witness in a case that was supposed to be heard when an unknown person opened fire and shot him four times. He was declared dead on the scene.

