The Lenasia Magistrate's Court turned into a murder scene after a recent brazen shooting in broad daylight

The victim of the incident has been identified as Ashwin Mouwers, who was set to testify in a 2021 murder case

Delmaine Steffensen, whose son Clejean was run over and killed in Eldorado Park, said Mouwers had been a pillar

The victim of the callous shooting outside the Lenasia Magistrate's Court has been identified. Images: @VehicleTrackerz, Tshepiso Mametela

JOHANNESBURG — Four gunshots, two suspects and one person dead. These were the scenes outside the Lenasia Magistrate's Court, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

The incident has kicked into motion an investigation into a witness's murder, executed as he was set to take the stand in court.

Lenasia court shooting victim identified

Now, the mother of the victim of a 2021 killing in Eldorado Park, for which the man killed in Tuesday's gun attack was meant to give evidence, has become a de facto witness in a second, seemingly connected crime.

The Lenasia court shooting victim has been identified as Ashwin Mouwers.

Mouwers, 33, was reportedly smoking in the courtyard when two suspects accosted him and opened fire.

The first witness set to testify in Delmaine Steffensen's son's Clejean murder trial, Mouwers reportedly sustained four shots to the head.

The Lenasia Mahistrate's Court murder victim has been identified as Ashwin Mouwers, 33

Steffensen described the ensuing incident.

"We were outside the court, and I was [rummaging] inside my bag. I looked up, saw two guns [at] Ashwin’s head, and I froze. [People] started running, but I just stood. [Within seconds], Ashwin was on the ground, bleeding from his head," she said.

Mouwers died at the scene.

Steffensen, the witness who was with Mouwers, said his murder had hurt her deeply as he was her only hope for justice for Clejean, who died in hospital after the murder-accused, Donell Cooper, allegedly ran him over with his car.

"He [Ashwin] was only trying to help me [by testifying in court]. He was the only person to go to court with me every time. He was there even when he wasn't required to be in court," she added.

Briefly News understands no arrests have yet been made.

