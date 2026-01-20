Rugby player Craig Hurcombe has been confirmed dead after reportedly being missing since New Year's Day

The 40-year-old is said to have been murdered and buried in the woods, while the suspect is still in custody

The social media was flooded with tributes from Hurcombe's club fans and also rugby lovers all around the globe

The rugby community has been thrown into mourning once again in 2026 as Craig Hurcombe was found dead after he was reportedly murdered and buried in the woods.

The 40-year-old was confirmed dead by his club on Sunday, January 18, 2026, after he was last seen on New Year's Day.

Hurcombe was last spotted in the Gurney Slade area at approximately 6.20 pm on Thursday, 1 January, though his disappearance was not formally reported to the authorities until 10 January.

Hurcombe’s case took a tragic turn last week when it was confirmed as a homicide following the discovery of human remains in a remote area of Somerset.

Police have since charged a suspect, Michael Bretton, with murder and stalking. He has been denied bail and remains in custody pending further proceedings.

Devizes Rugby Club mourns Hurcombe's death

Devizes Rugby Club confirmed Hurcombe’s passing in a statement published on their official website on Sunday, January 18, 2026, expressing deep sorrow at the loss.

The club said it had been left reeling by the tragic death of one of its own, paying tribute to Craig Hurcombe — affectionately known as “Hurcs” — as a devoted servant of the club. Over many years, he featured for every senior men’s side, amassing hundreds of appearances, while also captaining and managing teams across all levels. In later years, he went on to serve as a vice-president.

Hurcombe was remembered as a hugely popular figure within the club, valued not only for his contributions on the field but also for his character away from it. Always ready to volunteer and support wherever needed, his commitment stemmed from a deep love for rugby and for Devizes. He formed lasting friendships and shared numerous memorable tours with teammates, most recently attending the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia last year.

The statement concluded by extending heartfelt sympathies to Hurcombe’s family and friends, noting that his death has left a profound void within the club and beyond, and that he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Tributes pour in for Hurcombe from fans

Devizes Rugby Club also made a post on Facebook confirming the death of Hurcombe and also sharing their condolences to his family.

The post was met with tribute from their fans and other rugby lovers all around the world, as many were devastated over the situation surrounding Craig's passing.

Ami Thompson

Absolutely devastating. You’ll be so sorely missed, Craig, a true Devizes Rugby legend. Thank you for always being so kind to my parents throughout the years. We’ll never forget you 🖤

Kian Enderby

Sending love and respect to his family. A top lad. Many fond memories in childhood and from rugby. Devastated to learn of this tragedy.

Andy Bills

Very sad to have had this man taken away from us too early. Top bloke for playing alongside and enjoying a few beers. R.I.P Hurcs.

Wendy Pearce

I know the family well; we grew up with them! I’m so very saddened by this news, I can’t even get my head around it, so very sorry to all of Craig’s family. It’s difficult to find words, but sending love and massive hugs to all the family.

Nathan Murdoch

So sad to hear this. Played alongside Craig in my Devizes days, remembered with fondness!

Source: Briefly News