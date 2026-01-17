The Rugby community has been thrown into mourning as All Blacks legend Grant Batty passed on at the age of 74 in Queensland, Australia on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Batty was a small-statured All Blacks winger, measuring just 1.65 metres (5 feet 5 inches), yet he more than compensated for his height with exceptional ability, toughness, and tenacity.

He represented the All Blacks between 1972 and 1977 before a serious knee injury brought his playing career to an end. He also registered 45 tries across 56 appearances for New Zealand, with four of those scores coming in his 15 Test outings.

